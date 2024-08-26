Royals vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Game 1 on Monday, Aug. 26
The Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians begin a massive four-game series in the AL Central division on Monday, starting with a doubleheader.
Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader starts at 1:10 p.m. EST, a makeup game from a June 5 rainout. With Kansas City sitting three games back of the Guardians in the division, this is a great chance to make up some major ground.
For Cleveland, it has a chance to distance itself from at least the Royals (the Minnesota Twins are also just three games back) in the division standings.
Oddsmakers have set the Royals as road favorites in Game 1, a great sign for them after the dropped back-to-back games over the weekend.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday’s Game 1.
Royals vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Royals -1.5 (+136)
- Guardians +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Royals: -125
- Guardians: +105
Total
- 8 (Over -115/Under -105)
Royals vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Cole Ragans (10-8, 3.31 ERA)
- Cleveland: Nick Sandline (7-0, 3.88 ERA)
Royals vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 26
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Royals record: 72-58
- Guardians record: 75-55
Royals vs. Guardians Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Cole Ragans: So far in 2024, Ragans has been one of the more reliable pitchers for Kansas City, posting a 3.31 ERA while leading the team to a 13-13 record in his starts. He did struggle earlier this season against Cleveland, allowing five runs across 4.2 innings in a 7-2 loss. Can he turn it around against the AL Central’s best squad?
Cleveland Guardians
Jose Ramirez: If there’s one Guardians hitter to worry about today, it’s star third baseman Jose Ramirez. The six-time All-Star has crushed left-handed pitching this season, putting together a slash line of .349/.380/.685 with 12 homers and 33 runs batted in. Ragans will have his hands full with J-Ram this afternoon.
Royals vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
The Guardians are going with a bullpen game in the opening matchup of this series, starting Sandlin, who has yet to throw two full innings in a single outing in 2024.
Despite that, I think they’re live to pull off an upset at home.
It is concerning to tax a bullpen on the front end of a doubleheader, but the Guardians have the best pen in MLB, posting a 2.71 ERA on the season.
Meanwhile, Ragans struggled against Cleveland earlier this year, and the Guardians rank inside the top 10 in the league in OPS against left-handed pitching. Despite Ragans’ impressive ERA, the Royals are just .500 in his starts in 2024.
Not only that, but the Guardians are an elite team at home, going 40-21 straight up on the season.
I could see these teams splitting this doubleheader since they’re both playing well, but I lean with the Cleveland bullpen in Game 1.
Pick: Guardians Moneyline (+105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.