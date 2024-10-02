Royals vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for AL Wild Card Game 2 (O’s Force Game 3?)
The Kansas City Royals won a pitchers duel on Tuesday, getting six shutout innings from Cole Ragans to take down the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 in the AL Wild Card.
Now, the Royals – who have made the World Series in each of their last three playoffs appearances (1985, 2014 and 2015) – are one win away from advancing to the ALDS.
Oddsmakers have favored the O’s – the top wild card team in the AL – in this matchup, but they’ll need to figure things out offensively against Seth Lugo and this Royals pitching staff.
Zach Eflin will get the start for Baltimore, and he’s been terrific since getting added at the trade deadline.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for the crucial Game 2 matchup in Baltimore.
Royals vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-170)
- Orioles -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Royals: +136
- Orioles: -162
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Royals vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00 ERA)
- Baltimore: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.59 ERA)
Royals vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
- Time: 4:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Series: Royals lead 1-0
Royals vs. Orioles Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr.: The star shortstop made a splash in his first postseason game, driving in the only run of Tuesday’s game with a hit off Corbin Burnes in the sixth inning. The Royals mustered just five hits in Game 1, but Witt’s single was enough to win the game. Can Witt remain hot in Game 2?
Baltimore Orioles
Zach Eflin: A trade deadline acquisition, Eflin has made nine starts in an Orioles uniform, allowing three or fewer runs in each of those outings. The Orioles are 7-2 when Eflin takes the mound, and he’s posted 2.60 ERA since joining the franchise. However, as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Elfin was tagged for seven hits, six runs (five earned) and one homer against the Royals earlier this season.
Royals vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Anything can happen in the playoffs, and the Royals showed that they don’t have to hit the cover off the ball to win games – despite the fact that they were 13th in runs scored and 14th in OPS during the regular season.
However, runs will be tough to come by again with Eflin on the mound – especially with how he’s pitched in an Orioles uniform.
As I mentioned above, Eflin has not allowed more than three runs in a start with the O’s, posting a 2.60 ERA and leading them to a 7-2 record.
Meanwhile, Seth Lugo has led the Royals to a 17-16 record despite his low 3.00 ERA. What’s even more concerning is that the Royals started the season with a 9-3 record in Lugo’s starts over the first two months.
Since then? They’re just 8-13 in 21 starts and Lugo has a 3.79 ERA.
That’s not bad, but Kansas City may need more than one run of support if it wants to win Game 2.
Baltimore’s offense (No. 4 in OPS this season) is too good to go quietly again. I expect the O’s to force a decisive Game 3.
Pick: Orioles Moneyline (-162)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
