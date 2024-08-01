Royals vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, and Probable Pitchers for Thursday, August 1
We have just five games in Major League Baseball to watch and bet on Thursday night so we have to make the most of them. The first one of the day is an AL Central showdown between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers.
The Royals currently hold the final wild-card spot in the American League, a 2.0-game gap above the Boston Red Sox. To hold on to that lead, they'll need to continue to win games and they have an opportunity to do that in this weekend's four-game series against the Tigers.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's series opening game.
Royals vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Run Line:
- Royals -1.5 (+106)
- Tigers +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline:
- Royals -154
- Tigers +130
Total:
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Royals vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Seth Lugo (12-5, 2.66 ERA)
- Detroit: Keider Montero (1-4, 6.38 ERA)
Royals vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 1
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Detroit
- Royals record: 60-49
- Tigers record: 52-57
Royals vs. Tigers Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Seth Lugo: The Royals' start is still in the mix for the AL Cy Young award, but at 16-1 odds he'll need a big final stretch of the season to surpass the likes of Tarik Skubal and Corbin Burnes who have much shorter odds than Lugo. He's coming off one of the worst starts of his season when he gave up six earned runs in 6.1 innings against the Cubs.
Detroit Tigers
Matt Vierling: With Riley Greene on the IL, the Tigers need someone else to step up in a big way. Matt Vierling is going to have to be that guy, ranking second in the Tigers' lineup in WAR at 1.2 while batting .253 on the season. With Greene sidelined, the Tigers have little hope if Vierling doesn't bring his "A" game.
Royals vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
I'm surprised we're able to get the Royals at -154 odds tonight in a game that I feel like they should be even bigger favorites in. Their offense, after a midseason cold streak, has gotten hot again, ranking sixth in the Majors in OPS (.761) in July. They also have Seth Lugo on the mound tonight, who has been absolutely stellar all season with a 12-5 record and a 2.66 ERA. Don't let his last start sway your opinion of him, it was just a blip on the radar in what has been a fantastic season for him.
We should jump on this opportunity to bet on Kansas City in this AL Central showdown tonight.
Pick: Royals -154
