Royals vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 17
The Kansas City Royals hit the road to take on the Detroit Tigers in a four-game series over the weekend, starting on Thursday night.
The Royals have lost three straight games after getting swept by the New York Yankees. The Tigers sit at 10-8, but lost two straight to the Brewers over the past two days.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's series opener.
Royals vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-170)
- Tigers -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Royals +130
- Tigers -155
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Royals vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 17
- Game Time: 6:40 PM EST
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Detroit Extra, FS1
- Royals Record: 8-11
- Tigers Record: 10-8
Royals vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Michael Lorenzen, RHP (1-2, 3.71 ERA)
- Detroit: Reese Olson, RHP (1-1, 6.00 ERA)
Royals vs. Tigers Best Prop Bet
- Michael Lorenzen OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (+110) via FanDuel
The Detroit Tigers have struggled in the strikeout department this season. They have struck out on 25.7% of their plate appearances, which is the third most in the Majors through the first three weeks of the season. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on the Royals starter, Michael Lorenzen, to record at least five strikeouts.
Royals vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
The Royals' offense has struggled to start the season, but I'm going to bet on them to have a bit of a bounce-back game tonight and upset the Tigers. Reese Olson, who gets the start for the Tigers, has struggled a bit this season, sporting a 6.00 ERA through his first three starts.
Meanwhile, Michael Lorenzen has been solid through his first three starts with an ERA of 3.71.
We may also see some regression from the Tigers' offense. Despite averaging 4.5 runs per game, they're 13th in batting average and 12th in OPS. They have a tough matchup ahead of them in Lorenzen.
Give me the Royals to pull off the upset.
Pick: Royals +130 via DraftKings
