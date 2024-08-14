Royals vs. Twins Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, Aug. 14 (KC Avoids Sweep)
The Kansas City Royals have dropped back-to-back games against the Minnesota Twins, falling 2.5 games behind them and six games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central division.
The Royals have a matinee matchup with the Twins on Wednesday as they look to avoid the sweep, something that would be huge for their chances of making the playoffs in 2024.
Lefty Cole Ragans is on the bump for the Royals, and he’s been a stopper for them all season, posting a 9-7 record with a 3.27 ERA and 2.97 Fielding Independent Pitching.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for the first matchup in MLB on Wednesday.
Royals vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Royals -1.5 (+145)
- Twins +1.5 (-175)
Moneyline
- Royals: -115
- Twins: -105
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -102)
Royals vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Cole Ragans (9-7, 3.27 ERA)
- Minnesota: Louis Varland (0-4, 6.46 ERA)
Royals vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 14
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports North, MLB Network
- How to Watch (TV):
- Royals record: 65-55
- Twins record: 67-52
Royals vs. Twins Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Cole Ragans: The lefty has pitched really well for the Royals this season, but they’re just 12-12 in his 24 starts. Ragans’ expected ERA of 3.42 shows that he’s been just as good as advertised this season, but the Royals are 0-2 against the Twins with him on the mound in 2024.
Minnesota Twins
Max Kepler: The Twins lefty had a massive game on Tuesday night, going 3-for-5 with a homer and four runs batted in to lead the Twins to a 13-3 win. Kepler is now hitting .271 on the season, but it’ll be interesting to see if he faces a lefty in this matchup.
Royals vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
The Royals will avoid the sweep on Wednesday afternoon.
Even though Ragans doesn’t have a win against the Twins this season, he didn’t pitch poorly in either game, allowing four earned runs across 11 innings of work.
The big advantage for the Royals is that they get to face Louis Varland, who is 0-4 with a 6.46 ERA, allowing three or more runs in five of his seven outings. The Twins are just 2-5 straight up when Varland pitches in 2024.
Kansas City’s offense has mustered just six runs in this series (and the pitching staff has given up 21), but I think this pitching matchup will flip the script.
Trust Ragans and company to get the Royals a much-needed win in the series finale.
Pick: Royals Moneyline (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.