Royals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for ALDS Game 2 (How to Bet on KC)
Game 1 of the ALDS between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees was an instant classic.
New York – thanks to an interesting replay call on a Jazz Chisholm steal (and plenty of walks by the Royals pitching staff – pulled out a 6-5 win on Saturday night to take a 1-0 series lead into Monday’s Game 2.
Game 1 featured the most lead changes ever in a playoff game, and we should expect more ups and downs with the off days in between games in this series.
There is another off day between Games 2 and 3 – just like Games 1 and 2 – which means both managers may empty their bullpens again to give themselves a shot at winning on Monday.
Can the Yankees take a commanding 2-0 lead at home?
Here’s a look at odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday night’s matchup.
Royals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-170)
- Yankees -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Royals: +130
- Yankees: -155
Total
- 7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Royals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
Royals vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 7
- Time: 7:38 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Series: Yankees lead 1-0
Royals vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Cole Ragans: In the AL Wild Card, Ragans tossed a gem against the Baltimore Orioles to give the Royals a win in Game 1, allowing just four hits and no runs while striking out eight batters in six innings of work. The lefty now has a tough test against a Yankees lineup that ranked 11th in OPS against left-handed pitching during the regular season.
New York Yankees
Juan Soto: The All-Star outfielder had a big Game 1 in the ALDS, picking up three hits in five at bats, including a first-inning double that should have set the Yankees up in a position to score (they ended up coming up empty). With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton both struggling in Game 1, Soto may need to pick up the slack for them in this series.
Royals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
After such a close game in Game 1, I’m leaning with taking on the Royals to cover the run line in Game 2.
Kansas City was elite as a road underdog in the regular season (35-20 on the run line), and it is a perfect 3-0 so far this postseason, including two outright wins.
Now, it gets to put Ragans on the bump, who allowed just two runs on three hits in six innings against the Yankees in September. Kansas City lost that game 4-3, but it would cover the run line in that scenario in Game 2.
Both teams likely are going to empty their bullpens to avoid this one getting out of hand, and the Yankees left a ton of runners on base in Game 1 – something that doesn’t bode well for their chances of breaking a game open.
I’m also not sold on Rodon being lights out against this Royals lineup, especially after they got to Gerrit Cole on Saturday.
We’re laying some juice, but I like the Royals to cover tonight.
Pick: Royals +1.5 (-170)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.