Rutgers vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Sunday, Feb. 16
The Oregon Ducks broke their losing streak on Tuesday, taking down Northwestern by a score of 81-75. Now, they'll look to build on that momentum when they take on Rutgers, which is in the midst of a disappointing season.
Let's dive into the odds, key players, and my best bet for this Big Ten showdown.
Rutgers vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rutgers +7.5 (-110)
- Oregon -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rutgers +255
- Oregon -320
Total: 154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rutgers vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Rutgers Record: 12-13
- Oregon Record: 17-8
Rutgers vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Ace Bailey: Rutgers' guard leads the team in both points (19.1) and rebounds (7.6). If Rutgers wants to find any level of success in the final stretch of the season, they need Bailey to step up every time he's on the court.
Oregon
Nate Bittle: Oregon's center can be a game changed, averaging 1.9 blocks per game along with 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. The majority of their offense still comes from their guards, but Bittle is the piece of the puzzle that makes Oregon a successful squad.
Rutgers vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
The Ducks are rightful favorites, but I think the 7.5-point spread is a bit too wide for me. Rutgers doesn't do anything horrifically and they actually thrive in creating extra scoring chances. They play smart, fundamental basketball, including ranking 86th in turnovers per game, which means as long as they don't have a cold night shooting, they can keep the score within range.
A perfect example of that is the fact the Scarlet Knights rank 56th in effective possession ratio. Unfortunately for the Ducks, they rank just 182nd in that stat. They may be a better shooting team overall, but they don't do the simple things at as high of a level as Rutgers.
I'm going to take the points with the road underdogs in this one.
Pick: Rutgers +7.5 (-110 via FanDuel Sportsbook)
