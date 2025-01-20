Rutgers vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 20
While Rutgers has fallen short of its lofty goals to start the season, the group is playing inspired basketball in January Big Ten play.
Now at full strength, Rutgers is getting big production from its two future NBA Draft lottery picks in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, winners of two straight. The team will face Penn State, who is in a tailspin in Big Ten play, losers of four straight.
However, the Nittany Lions are a considerable home favorite despite the recent form from each side.
What’s the best bet? Let’s find out below!
Rutgers vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rutgers: +6 (-110)
- Penn State: -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rutgers: +210
- Penn State: -250
Total: 156.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rutgers vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 20th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Rutgers Record: 10-8
- Penn State Record: 12-6
Rutgers vs. Penn State Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Ace Bailey: Bailey is on a heater, scoring a combined 44 points and 21 rebounds while blocking six shots in the Scarlet Knights's two-game streak. The freshman has been surpassed by his teammate Dylan Harper, who had been battling an illness, during the course of the season with his complete play. However, Bailey has been the catalyst for the team’s upswing with his elite two-way efforts and precise shotmaking.
Penn State
Ace Baldwin: Baldwin returned from a game-and-a-half absence due to a back injury to play all 40 minutes against Michigan State. Despite the loss, Baldwin looked healthy, scoring 20 points on 11-of-12 shooting from the free throw line while dishing out nine assists. He’ll be tasked with checking Rutgers’ star guard Dylan Harper.
Rutgers vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
This is a rematch from December 10th action when Rutgers held on to beat Penn State at home.
A lot has changed since then, but we appear to be returning to the norm where the Scarlet Knights have two high-end talents that can outshine many in the sport.
Harper appears to be fully healthy after an illness that clearly limited him over the last handful of games. With Harper rounding into form, Bailey has also been doing a ton of heavy lifting as the team has won two straight.
In the first meeting, the two combined for 39 points while each grabbing double-digit rebounds to win by four. The team closed a three-point favorite in that one and despite squandering a double-digit second-half lead were the far superior team.
Now, with Rutgers seemingly trending up, and Penn State simply looking for a win, I think we are getting a discount on the Scarlet Knights.
The Nittany Lions' high-pressure defense won’t be as effective against the silky ball handling of Rutgers, ranking top 50 in turnover rate this season, and with the likes of Bailey cleaning the glass against a shaky rebounding unit of the Nittany Lions.
Both offenses have struggled over the balance of Big Ten play, but I trust Rutgers to keep this one close as the Nittany Lions offense is over-leveraged on its ability to turn over the opponent and get easy transition buckets, something Rutgers has been able to limit this season.
PICK: Rutgers +6
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.