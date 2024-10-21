Rutgers vs. USC Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Rutgers will travel out west to face USC in Big Ten play.
Both of these teams are in the midst of brutal schedule situations and injuries are mounting on each team as both travel to Los Angeles after East Coast games last Saturday. While things have gone off the rails in the first season in the Big Ten, can USC get back on track against a likely short-handed Rutgers team?
Here's our full betting preview.
Rutgers vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rutgers: +14.5 (-115)
- USC: -14.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rutgers: +430
- USC: -600
Total
- 55.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Rutgers vs. USC How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 25th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rutgers Record: 4-3
- USC Record: 3-4
Rutgers vs. USC Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Kyle Monangai: Despite landing on the injury list ahead of kickoff, Monangai played at a high level against UCLA, rushing for 106 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to UCLA at home. On a short week, it’s worth tracking Monangai’s health against a vulnerable USC rush defense.
USC
Miller Moss: The Trojans offense revolves around Moss’ passing abilities, but we are starting to see his limitations in a high-volume offense with a diminishing offensive line. In Big Ten play, Moss’ big-time throw to turnover-worthy play rate is 6-8 as he continues to be forced into pass-heavy situations.
Rutgers vs. USC Prediction and Pick
The Rutgers injury report is growing exponentially and we have seen it over the last two weeks as Wisconsin and UCLA were able to hang a combined 87 points on the Scarlet Knights at home.
While USC has seen its play diminish in its first season in the Big Ten, this should be a good landing spot for the roster heading home to put up points against a banged-up opponent.
The Rutgers defensive line is struggling to get home all season, outside the top 100 in tackles for loss, and it’s showing as it struggles to keep teams from staying ahead of schedule, 106th in success rate.
No, USC is not playing well against physical Big Ten teams, but the team has enough firepower on offense to out-pace a beat-up Rutgers defense. The Trojans will be the best offense that Rutgers has seen this season, ranking 41st in EPA/Play and 21st in success rate.
With a Rutgers team on fumes, I believe this is a great opportunity to buy low on USC’s offense and take its team total over.
PICK: USC Team Total OVER 34.5
