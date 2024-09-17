Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Rutgers and Virginia Tech meet in a battle of two teams looking to score a signature non conference victory in Week 4 action.
The Scarlet Knights haven’t faced a Power Four team just yet while Virginia Tech’s momentum heading into the season as an ACC dark horse has fallen off after a slow start to the 2024 campaign. However, Va. Tech will look to round into form as a small favorite at home against a Big Ten opponent.
How will this one go? We got you covered below.
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rutgers: +3.5 (-110)
- Virginia Tech: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Rutgers: +140
- Virginia Tech: -160
Total: 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Rutgers Record 2-0
- Virginia Tech Record: 2-1
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Key Players to Watch
Rutgers
Kyle Monangi: Monangi is one of the premiere running backs in college football, rushing for 373 yards in two games while rushing in four touchdowns already. The bellcow back from New Jersey will take on a Virginia Tech defense that is outside the top 80 in EPA/Rush this season.
Virginia Tech
Kyron Drones: Drones was viewed as a candidate to take a big step forward in 2024, but has struggled as a passer thus far. The junior may be completing 63% of his passes but has taken seven sacks and thrown a pair of interceptions to only four touchdowns in three games. Drones best asset is his legs, but he is only averaging about three yards per carry.
Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
This game will likely be a defensive struggle with Rutgers preferring to keep the ball on the ground with Monangi and lean on its defense to win the field position battle.
While it’s only a two game sample, Rutgers has ran the ball a ton, ranking 13th in rush play percentage at nearly 66%. The Scarlet Knights don’t have a variable passing game with Aitan Kalikamanis unable to string together quality play dating back to his time at Minnesota, so I expect Rutgers to attack this potentially vulnerable Virginia Tech front seven.
Meanwhile, Va. Tech has made it clear that it doesn’t trust Drones throwing much, ranking 29th in run play percentage at nearly 60% and the team will struggle to move the ball against a Rutgers defense that ranked 22nd in yards per play allowed last season and have picked up where it left off last year, allowing about a quarter of a yard fewer thus far (4.73 vs. 4.99).
This game should be tight throughout with neither offense equipped to get separation. I lean towards the dog catching over a field goal, but my preference is on the under.
PICK: UNDER 45.5
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.