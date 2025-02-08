Saint Mary's vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 8
Saint Mary’s squandered a second half lead on the road to San Francisco, snapping the team’s 10 game winning streak in WCC play.
The Gaels road trip continues to Oregon State to face a stingy Oregon State team that will be happy to play in a low possession battle against Saint Mary’s. The Beavers have been competitive against some of the elite teams on its schedule this season, can the team do it once more at home?
Here’s our betting preview for this west coast matchup.
Saint Mary’s vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saint Mary’s: -4.5 (-102)
- Oregon State: +4.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Saint Mary’s: -182
- Oregon State: +150
Total: 128.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Saint Mary’s vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Saint Mary’s Record: 19-3
- Oregon State Record: 14-8
Saint Mary’s vs. Oregon State Key Players to Watch
Saint Mary’s
Augustus Marciulionis: The St. Marys senior had a team high 21 points and seven assists in the team’s stunning collapse against San Francisco. However, he made only two of his 12 three-point attempts, a big drop-off for the surging Gaels guard that had been shooting over 40% since the start of January. Can the veteran find his footing against Oregon State’s zone defense?
Oregon State
Michael Rataj: The Oregon State junior continues to play fine basketball, scoring in 15 or more in 11 straight games as he has been a downhill threat by getting to the free throw line at a high clip and shooting across the board at elite marks, posting 50/37/81 splits.
Saint Mary’s vs. Oregon State Prediction and Pick
Both teams are among the slowest playing teams in the country, each outside of the top 300 in KenPom’s adjusted tempo.
I expect a limited possession affair, which is baked into the sub-130 total, but I still believe this under has room to hit.
The Beavers defense does a great job of keeping teams away from the rim and into jump shots, with 52% of its shots allowed being graded as jumpers, which is what Saint Mary’s looks to avoid with assisted shots from in close being its primary source of offense.
The team has faced plenty of zone defense this season and has scored at about a national average rate, and with its best method of offense being stunted, typically back to the basket post ups and second chances, the Gaels offense is going to struggle to score at a high clip.
The Beavers are an elite defensive rebounding group, 61st in the country in defensive rebounding rate which can negate the Gaels third ranked offensive rebounding unit.
Meanwhile, Oregon State’s offense will struggle to find much against the sturdy Saint Mary’s defense that doesn’t allow anything easy, 24th in opponent free throw rate and do an excellent job of funneling teams inside to its elite interior defense. Oregon State is content getting inside, but Saint Mary’s has one of the best defenses around the rim, ranking 43rd in mid-range field goal percentage allowed as well as 12th in near-rim field goal percentage allowed.
Count on both defenses to keep this game under the total.
PICK: UNDER 128.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
