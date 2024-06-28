Saints 2024 Win Total Projection (Oddsmakers Counting Out New Orleans)
The New Orleans Saints haven’t been able to find its footing in the post Drew Brees era, and the Saints are finally being downgraded because of it.
Oddsmakers are bearish on the Saints, projecting the team to finish below .500 yet again this season, as the team lacks consistency with Derek Carr at quarterback. New Orleans still has talented skill position players that include Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara, but an aging core is not being counted on anymore.
Saints Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
7.5 (Over -130/Under +106)
Oddsmakers Unsure Derek Carr Can Get Saints Back to Postseason
Carr was fine in 2023, passing for 3,878 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions and the Saints offense scored at a top 10 clip, but the team couldn’t win enough games to take home a watered down NFC South crown.
New Orleans went 3-6 in one score games during the teams 9-8 campaign, and with the passage of time for an aging group of key players, the team is expected to finish below .500 in 2024 despite playing in a fairly open division.
The Saints will face off against the NFC East, which means games against the Cowboys and Eagles (in Week 2 and 3, respectively), as well as at the Chiefs in an inter-conference matchup.
After that, the Saints play a host of non postseason teams from last season except for three Wild Card Teams in the Browns, Rams (both at home) and the Packers.
The Saints have the benefit of an easy schedule, as long as the team doesn’t get hit by the injury bug, the talent is on hand to bounce back and get above .500 yet again, even though the win total implies a big drop-off.
