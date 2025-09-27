Saints vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Bet Ray Davis to Score)
The Buffalo Bills will host the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 4 action, and the home team is set as likely the biggest favorites we'll see this season.
If you don't want to back the Saints but you also don't have the appetite to lay the massive spread on the Bills, a good alternative is the player prop market. If that piques your interest, then read on because in this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this interconference showdown.
Saints vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets
- Chris Olave OVER 5.5 Receptions (-138) via FanDuel
- Josh Allen UNDER 217.5 Passing Yards (-112) via DraftKings
- Ray Davis Anytime Touchdown (+380) via DraftKings
Chris Olave OVER 5.5 Receptions (-138)
Chris Olave has seen the most balls thrown his way this NFL season with 37 targets. He's only hauled in 23 of those targets, but the receptions are going to come, especially in a game where the Saints are significant underdogs. New Orleans will have no choice but to go to the air to try to keep pace with the high-powered Bills offense.
Josh Allen UNDER 217.5 Passing Yards (-112)
It may seem strange to take the UNDER on Josh Allen's passing yards in a game where the Bills feel like they'll be able to score at will, but we've seen in the past that in blowout games, teams will start handing the ball off when they take a significant lead. For example, Allen threw for just 148 yards in their Week 3 30-10 win against the Jets and threw for just 213 yards last week against the Dolphins, a game they were in control of from start to finish. If that trend continues in this game, Allen may not be asked to throw enough to go over this total.
Ray Davis Anytime Touchdown (+380)
One of my favorite strategies for cashing in on a long shot touchdown bet is to target the second-string running back on a team that's favored by a lot. That's exactly what I'm going to do in this spot. The Buffalo Bills are 15.5-point favorites against the Saints, and all signs point to this being a lopsided affair. If it is, the Bills will toss in their second-string guys in the second half. We've already seen Ray Davis, the Bills' backup running back, play 26.7% of offensive snaps against the Jets in a 30-10 victory. If he sees some snaps in the second half game, there's a strong chance he finds the end zone, which would be a great winner at +310 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
