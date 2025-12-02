Saints vs. Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Buccaneers are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Saints in Week 14.
The Bucs ended their three-game losing streak with a 20-17 home victory over the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, while the Saints fell 21-17 in Miami for their second straight loss to move to 1-6 in their last seven and 2-10 on the season.
Can the Buccaneers keep it up and possibly cover at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 14.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints +8.5 (-112)
- Buccaneers -8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Saints: +360
- Buccaneers: -470
Total
- 42.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Saints vs. Buccaneers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 7
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Saints record: 2-10
- Buccaneers record: 7-5
Saints vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- The Saints are 4-8 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers are 5-7 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 8-3-1 in the Saints' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-6 in the Buccaneers' games this season.
- The Saints are 3-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Buccaneers are 1-4 against the spread at home this season.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Alvin Kamara – questionable
- Justin Reid – question
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Jalen McMillan – injured reserve
- Mike Evans – injured reserve
- Benjamin Morrison – out
Saints vs. Buccaneers Key Player to Watch
Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is looking to ramp it back up for the Buccaneers. The 2025 first-round pick is 14th in the league with 791 receiving yards and tied for 11th with six receiving touchdowns, but most of that damage came in the first half of the season.
After putting up 445 yards and five touchdowns in his first five games, the rookie has just 346 yards and one touchdown in his last seven contests -- and 115 of those yards came in one game.
The Saints held Egbuka to three catches on nine targets for 35 yards back in Week 8. We'll see how the Bucs utilize the wideout in the home rematch.
Saints vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
The Bucs have struggled mightily in recent weeks, but their one impressive performance was against the Saints. They won 23-2 in New Orleans as -4 favorites, but covering -8.5 at home might be a bit much to ask for.
Rather than risking that, I'm looking to the under in this contest. The Saints haven't scored more than 17 points in their last six games, and the Bucs' offense has slowed down as well.
Pick: Under 42.5 (-102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
