Saints vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Dallas Dominates at Home)
Arguably the two most dominant Week 1 performances came from the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, and now those teams meet in Dallas in Week 2.
The Cowboys' defense put Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns in a tough spot in Week 1, sacking the quarterback six times in a 33-17 rout.
Meanwhile, the Saints hung 47 points on the Carolina Panthers, easily covering as short favorites.
One of the toughest things to do in an NFL game is to predict a final score, but using the latest odds, I’m attempting to do so for this matchup on Sunday.
Let’s break down the odds for this matchup!
Saints vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Saints +6.5 (-110)
- Cowboys -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints: +235
- Cowboys: -290
Total
- 45.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Even though the Saints dominated the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 1, oddsmakers are still setting them at 6.5-point underdogs in Week 2.
Dallas also turned in a strong showing in Week 1, and it covered the spread on the road behind a dominant defensive performance.
Oddsmakers are giving the Cowboys a rightful edge after they went 8-0 straight up and 6-2 against the spread at home in the regular season in 2023.
Saints vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
There was a lot to like from the Saints’ win in Week 1, but can we trust them after they simply beat the Panthers?
I’m not completely sold.
Over the last two seasons, the Cowboys have gone 16-1 straight up at home, including an impressive 11-5 against-the-spread record as home favorites.
Even though Dallas’ offense wasn’t humming against Cleveland, the Browns are also one of the better units in the NFL. On the other side, Carolina may be the worst team in the league (again), so I don’t want to give the Saints too much credit.
As a road underdog last season, New Orleans was a solid 2-1 against the spread, but I really like Dallas to win and cover – even if it’s only by a point or so.
The Cowboys’ offense wasn’t asked to do much in Week 1 because of a dominant defensive performance and a return touchdown, but I think they show us why they were the highest-scoring unit in the NFL in 2023.
Final Score Prediction: Cowboys 27, Saints 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
