Saints vs. Cowboys Player Props for NFL Week 2 (Target Alvin Kamara, CeeDee Lamb)
One of the best matchups in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season takes place in Dallas, as the New Orleans Saints hit the road to face Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Both of these teams won big in Week 1, but Dallas has been money at home the last two seasons, going 16-1 straight up in the regular season.
So, naturally, I’m looking for other angles to play this game outside of betting on Dallas.
That’s where the prop market comes in, and there are star players on both sides that are considering on Sunday.
Best NFL Player Props for Saints vs. Cowboys
- Alvin Kamara Anytime TD Scorer (+140)
- CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-155)
Alvin Kamara Anytime TD Scorer (+140)
Since we never know if Alvin Kamara is going to make his day through the air or on the ground, why don’t we just bet him to score?
Kamara had a massive Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, carrying the ball 15 times for 83 yards and making five catches for 27 yards on five targets.
It was a typical huge workload game for Kamara, who found the end zone in the process. While he may not see 20 touches against a tough Dallas defense, the Saints are still likely to feed him the ball early and often as road underdogs.
Dallas’ defense locked up the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but still gave up a rushing score to Jerome Ford (12 carries, 44 yards) in that matchup.
CeeDee Lamb OVER 6.5 Receptions (-155)
The No. 2 choice for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year based on the latest odds, CeeDee Lamb saw 10 targets from Dak Prescott in Week 1, turning them into 61 yards on five catches.
Dallas may have lost tight end Jake Ferguson for Week 2, and even if he plays, he’s likely to be limited by a knee injury.
Lamb is the clear-cut No. 1 option in this offense, and I expect him to receive a steady dose of targets again in Week 2.
Last season, CeeDee cleared 6.5 receptions in nine of 17 games in the regular season. He also cleared this prop in the playoffs, meaning he went over this number in six of his nine games at home.
