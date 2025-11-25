Saints vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Miami Dolphins hope to build on two straight wins when they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.
The Dolphins scratched out a 16-13 win over the Commanders after a 30-13 victory over the Bills, while the Saints came back down to Earth with a 24-10 home loss to the Falcons.
Can the Dolphins keep it going at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 13.
Saints vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints +6 (-112)
- Dolphins -6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Saints: +205
- Dolphins: -250
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Saints vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Saints record: 2-9
- Dolphins record: 4-7
Saints vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- The Saints are 3-8 against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins are 6-5 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 7-3-1 in the Saints' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-4-1 in the Dolphins' games this season.
- The Saints are 2-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Dolphins are 4-2 against the spread at home this season.
Saints vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Alvin Kamara – questionable
- Taliese Fuaga – questionable
- Barry Wesley – questionable
Dolphins Injury Report
- Darren Waller – questionable
- Jordan Colbert – injured reserve
- JuJu Brents – injured reserve
Saints vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
De’Von Achane, Running Back, Miami Dolphins
De’Von Achane is putting together a strong season in Miami. The Dolphins’ dual-threat back has 900 rushing yards, good for the fourth-most in the league, along with 370 receiving yards.
Achane is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances while also putting up 51 and 45 yards through the air.
The Saints allow 123.5 rushing yards per game, including three 100-yard performances by Kyren Williams, D’Andre Swift, and James Cook.
Saints vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
The Saints’ only good showing in recent weeks came in Carolina against the lowly Panthers. Outside of that, they’ve lost by 12, 24, 21, 12, and 6 since beating the Giants back on October 5.
The Dolphins have won three of their last four games with the only loss coming to the Ravens on a short week. Miami should be able to take care of business at home against the Saints.
Pick: Dolphins -6 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
