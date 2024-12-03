Saints vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The New York Giants and New Orleans Saints are out of the playoff mix, but games still have to be played and the Giants are in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft.
Because this game has to be played regardless of record, we're going to bet on and try to find some value. In this article, I'm going to break down where I think that value lies. Let's dive into it.
Saints vs. Giants Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints -5 (-110)
- Giants +5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints -258
- Giants +210
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Saints vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch: FOX
- Saints Record: 4-8
- Giants Record: 2-10
Saints vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Saints are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games
- Saints are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. Giants
- Saints are 1-5 straight up in their last six games vs. NFC opponents
- Giants are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the Giants' last 13 games
- Giants are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in December
Saints vs. Giants Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Lucas Patrick, G - Questionable
- Erik McCoy, C - Questionable
- Taysom Hill, TE - Out
- Nick Saldiveri, OT - Questionable
- Tyrann Mathieu, S - Questionable
Giants Injury Report
- Jermaine Eluemunor, G - Questionable
- Tommy DeVito, QB - Questionable
- Deonte Banks, CB - Questionable
- Dexter Lawrence, DT - IR
- Theo Johnson, TE - IR
Saints vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Saints
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: The Saints wide receiver has played a huge role in their game since being picked up off the waivers. He has four touchdowns in four games with New Orleans and is a constant deep threat to blow the top off the defense at any point.
New York Giants
Tyrone Tracy Jr.: The Giants' rookie running back has been fantastic this season, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. With obvious questions at quarterback, New York would be smart to lean on Tracy jr. as much as possible. Keep Devin Singletary on the sideline as the vet is average 1.0 fewer yards per carry than the rookie.
Saints vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in this NFC showdown:
The only thing that was keeping the Giants together defensively was Dexter Lawrence, who has established himself as one of the very best defensive linemen in the league. Now, he's on injured reserve leaving the Giant's defense to be susceptible in every facet of the game.
Even if there's not much to brag about either team offensively, especially the Giants, I have to think a total of 40.0 is too low for a game involving two defenses that rank 24th and 31st in opponent yards per play. Derek Carr has also been better this season than he gets credit for, ranking 11th in EPA+CPOE composite this season, one spot above Patrick Mahomes and one spot below Brock Purdy.
I'll take the OVER in this NFC duel.
Pick: OVER 40.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
