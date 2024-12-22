Saints vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 16
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will face-off in the NFL Week 16 edition of Monday Night Football.
The Saints and Packers will be the final NFL game before Christmas Day so it's one last opportunity to try to win back some money we spent on gifts. Let's see if we can walk away with a profit by betting on who will find the end zone on Monday night.
Saints vs. Packers Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+200)
- Chris Brooks Anytime Touchdown (+500)
- Spencer Rattler Anytime Touchdown (+1000)
Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown (+200)
Jayden Reed is a touchdown machine for the Packers, finding the end zone six times this season, the most amongst all Green Bay wide receivers. He also leads the team in targets (65), receptions (49) and receiving yards (727). If you're going to bet on a receiver to score against this weak Saints secondary, make it Reed at 2-1 odds.
Chris Brooks Anytime Touchdown (+500)
Any time I think there's potential to be a blowout, I like the bet on the backup running back to find the end zone, which is what I'm doing here. If the Packers have a significant second half lead, expect them to rest Josh Jacobs and give Chris Brooks some carries. He's already averaging an impressive 4.6 yards per carry so this could end up being a nice fourth quarter winner to cap off the night.
Spencer Rattler Anytime Touchdown (+1000)
Spencer Rattle has rushed nine times for 61 yards in his appearances this season and I tend to lean toward betting rookie quarterbacks to score a touchdown so I'm going to do exactly that in this spot. Things get tougher on a short field in the red zone so inexperienced quarterbacks tend to take off for the end zone if their first read isn't open. At 10-1 odds, this is a great long shot bet to place for Monday night.
NFL Week 16 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!