Saints vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
For the second straight week, the Green Bay Packers are in primetime, this time to take on the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field.
New Orleans still can make the playoffs, although NFL.com gives it less than a one percent chance to do so this season. And with Derek Carr dealing with a hand injury, it seems like their season is done.
New Orleans started Jake Haener in Week 15 before replacing him with Spencer Rattler, who played much better and nearly led the Saints to a comeback win over Washington. Instead, the Saints lost by one, and now they’re set as massive underdogs on Monday night – a sign that Carr once again won’t play.
Green Bay is 10-4 and holds the No. 6 seed in the NFC, but it is still in the mix for a higher seed depending upon how the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions close out the season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch, betting trends, my prediction and more for Monday night’s NFC showdown.
Saints vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints +13.5 (-110)
- Packers -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints: +550
- Packers: -800
Total
- 42 (Over -108/Under -112)
Saints vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 23
- Time: 8:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Saints record: 5-9
- Packers record: 10-4
Saints vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The Packers are 8-6 against the spread this season.
- The Saints are 6-8 against the spread this season.
- The Saints are 0-4 straight up without Derek Carr this season.
- The Packers are 3-2 ATS as home favorites in 2024.
- The Saints are 2-2 ATS as road dogs in 2024.
- The OVER is 7-7 in the Saints’ game this season.
- The UNDER is 7-6-1 in the Packers' games this season.
Saints vs. Packers Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Tanoh Kpassagnon – questionable
- Alvin Kamara – questionable
- Derek Carr – questionable
- Kool-Aid McKinstry – questionable
Packers Injury Report
- Javon Bullard – questionable
- Jaire Alexander – questionable
- Quay Walker – questionable
Saints vs. Packers Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara: With Carr’s status up in the air, Kamara is going to be leaned on heavily – if he can play – in Week 16. Kamara suffered a groin injury in Week 15, but he’s played through ailments all season long, including a broken hand. Last week, Kamara had 70 total yards and a score on nine touches despite playing just 45 percent of the team’s snaps.
Green Bay Packers
Romeo Doubs: After missing a few games with a concussion, Romeo Doubs returned to action and promptly made an impact on Sunday night against Seattle. The Packers receiver caught three of his five targets for 40 yards and two touchdowns, pushing him to 523 receiving yards and four scores in the 2024 season.
Saints vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
If Carr ends up getting ruled out for this game, I cannot back the Saints against a Green Bay team that should make some noise in the playoffs this season.
The Saints have losses by 24, 23, 18 and one point in the games that Carr missed, and they fell behind big on Sunday against Washington before Rattler orchestrated a second-half comeback.
Rattler is the better option to Haener under center, but the rookie has had his own struggles in games this season.
Meanwhile, the Packers have won three of their last four (the only loss came to Detroit), taking those games by 17, 28 and 13 points. Jordan Love is really thriving at this point in the season, throwing for seven scores and zero interceptions in his last four games.
I expect Green Bay to run away with this game against a Saints team that should be more focused on the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
Pick: Packers -13.5 (-110)
