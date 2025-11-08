Saints vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10 (Don't Doubt Dowdle)
The Carolina Panthers are suddenly a team to watch in the NFC South. They sit at 5-4 through nine games, and are favored here in Week 10.
The Panthers haven’t been scoring much, though, with just 38 points across their last three games. They might be able to improve on that against a Saints team allowing 27 points per game.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Saints vs. Panthers on Sunday, November 9.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Saints vs. Panthers
- Brandin Cooks UNDER 2.5 Receptions (-122)
- Chris Olave OVER 21.5 Longest Reception (-112)
- Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (-145)
Brandin Cooks UNDER 2.5 Receptions (-122)
Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks hasn’t been a huge part of their offense this season. He’s been targeted three times or fewer in five of nine games thus far.
After starting the season with three catches in three of his first four games, Cooks then had one catch in (on as many targets) in his next three games, three catches two weeks ago, and two last week.
On the season, Cooks has 25 targets to Chris Olave’s 87 and Rashid Shaheed 66. And then you have tight end Juwan Johnson with 56 himself.
The Saints might be chasing the game, but that won’t result in much for Cooks.
Chris Olave OVER 21.5 Longest Reception (-112)
Olave is the top wide receiver for the Saints and that’s shown in recent weeks. He had a down game last week with just four targets, but that came after getting 12, 7, 10, and 11 in the four prior games.
In fact, Olave has gotten double-digit targets in six of nine games this season, and he’s making the most of them.
Olave has had a catch of at least 22 yards in four straight games, including two 50-plus yard receptions in October.
Carolina has allowed a few deep balls this season, and Olave should add to that list.
Rico Dowdle Anytime TD (-145)
Rico Dowdle has been a revelation in Carolina. He’s threatening Chuba Hubbard for time in the Panthers’ backfield, and he’s deserved it. Dowdle actually had 42 snaps to Hubbard’s 13 last week in a win, and that could continue this week.
Dowdle scored two touchdowns last week, giving him four rushing touchdowns and one receiving on the season. He should get plenty of chances against the Saints and I like him to find paydirt at home.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.