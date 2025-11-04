Saints vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Carolina Panthers may have turned a corner in recent weeks. They’ve now won four of their last five games after an upset win in Green Bay, and return home to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.
The Saints lost their fourth straight game on Sunday to fall to 1-8 on the season. Their lone win came a month ago against the Giants.
Can the Panthers win and possibly cover at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 10.
Saints vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints +5.5 (-112)
- Panthers -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Saints: +200
- Panthers: -245
Total
- 39.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Saints vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 9
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Saints record: 1-8
- Panthers record: 5-4
Saints vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- The Saints are 2-7 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers are 6-3 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 5-3-1 in the Saints' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Panthers' games this season.
- The Saints are 1-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Panthers are 3-1 against the spread at home this season.
Saints vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Jack Stoll – doubtful
- Taliese Fuaga – doubtful
Panthers Injury Report
- Princely Umanmielen – questionable
- Cade Mayes – questionable
- Chandler Zavala – questionable
Saints vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
Rico Dowdle, Running Back, Carolina Panthers
Rico Dowdle signed with the Panthers in the offseason knowing that he’d have to split time (at best) with Chuba Hubbard. However, after Hubbard missed two weeks earlier this season, Dowdle has taken over in Carolina’s backfield.
The split was more even in Weeks 7 and 8, but Dowdle saw 42 snaps to Hubbard’s 13 in the win in Green Bay. Dowdle racked up 130 yards on 25 carries and scored Carolina’s only two touchdowns in the victory.
Dowdle is proving himself in Carolina after not getting a proper chance in Dallas. Look for him to keep it going against a Saints team allowing 129.4 rushing yards per game.
Saints vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
It seems crazy, but I like the Panthers as nearly touchdown favorites in this one. The Saints have proven to be one of the worst teams in the league with a point differential of -105 (138 to 243), including getting outscored 108 to 46 in the last four weeks.
The Panthers might be a sneaky team to watch in the second half of the season after finding something in the first half. While three of their five wins were by just three points, those were against the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Packers. They should be able to pull away from the Saints at home.
Pick: Panthers -5.5 (-108)
