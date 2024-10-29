Saints vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers will face off in a battle between NFC South basement dwellers in Week 9.
After starting the season with a 2-0 record, the Saints have lost six straight games amid a plethora of injuries and poor play. Now, they get to have a rematch against the Panthers, who they beat in the opening week.
Meanwhile, the Panthers season is all but over. At 1-7, they're already looking ahead to the offseason and trading away their top offensive playmaker, Diontae Johnson, to the Baltimore Ravens, was effectively them waving the white flag.
Regardless of how bad this matchup is, we can still find betting value in it.
Saints vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Saints -7 (-110)
- Panthers +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Saints -350
- Panthers +260
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Saints vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 3rd
- Game Time: 1:00 pm EST
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Saints Record: 2-6
- Panthers Record: 1-7
Saints vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Saints are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Saints' last nine games
- Saints are 12-4 straight up in their last 16 games vs. Panthers
- Saints are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
- Panthers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Panthers' last six games
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
Saints vs. Panthers Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR - Questionable
- Nick Saldiveri, OT - Questionable
- Derek Carr, QB - Questionable
- Bub Means, WR - Questionable
- Rico Payton, CB - Questionable
Panthers Injury Report
- Jammie Robinson, S - Questionable
- Yosh Nijman, OT - Questionable
- Dane Jackson, CB - Questionable
- Andy Dalton, QB - Questionable
- DJ Johnson, LB - Questionable
Saints vs. Panthers Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara: The Saints running back torched the Panthers in Week 1, averaging 5.5 yards per carry while adding five receptions for 27 yards. Even if Derek Carr can return from injury, New Orleans would be smart to hand the ball to Kamara early and often against this Panthers defense.
Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard: With Diontae Johnson now in Baltimore, Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers' final remaining offensive weapon. The good news is he's been able to average 5.0 yards per carry on the season, which is impressive considering the state of Carolina's offense. He'll get his fair share of work in the second half of the season.
Saints vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why betting on the Saints to cover the touchdown spread is a no-brainer:
The mistake of getting cute and betting on the Panthers because they "have to cover the spread eventually" or "they can't be this bad, can they?" is a trap I've fallen for too many times. The fact of the matter is they're a historically bad team on both sides of the ball and there's a chance Bryce Young starts again in Week 9, which would be a death sentence for their chances to win this game.
New Orleans is expected to get Derek Carr back for this game and this is a completely different team with him at quarterback.
Before placing a bet on this game, just remember the Panthers have an average scoring margin of -18.4 this season, the worst mark in the NFL by 7.5 points.
Pick: Saints -7 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
