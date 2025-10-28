Saints vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams are 5-2 and coming out of their bye week to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 9 of the NFL season.
Los Angeles and Seattle are both 5-2 and atop the NFC West standings at this point in the season, but the Rams would love to pull away with the Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks coming up on the schedule.
Oddsmakers have set the Rams as double-digit favorites on Sunday, as they’re set to play rookie Tyler Shough, who was named New Orleans’ starter on Tuesday.
Shough takes over for Spencer Rattler, who led the Saints to a 1-7 record this season in eight starts. New Orleans also happens to have the worst against the spread record (2-6) in the NFL in 2025.
Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams put together a big performance to cover the spread in Week 9?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this Week 9 matchup.
Saints vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Saints +14 (-115)
- Rams -14 (-105)
Moneyline
- Saints: +600
- Rams: -900
Total
- 44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Saints vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Saints record: 1-7
- Rams record: 5-2
Saints vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The Rams are just 4-3 straight up after a bye under Sean McVay.
- The Rams are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The Saints are just 2-6 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 4-3 in the Rams’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-3 in the Saints; games this season.
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
- The Saints are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season.
Saints vs. Rams Injury Reports
Saints Injury Report
- Erik McCoy – out
- Kendre Miller – out
Rams Injury Report
- Rob Havenstein – questionable
- Puka Nacua – questionable
Saints vs. Rams Key Player to Watch
Matthew Stafford, Quarterback, Los Angeles Rams
Stafford enters this game at fourth in the NFL MVP odds at DraftKings (+1200), and he deserves all the love he’s getting in 2025.
The veteran quarterback has thrown 17 touchdowns in seven games while recording just two picks. He’s completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 1,866 yards and leads the NFL in passing scores despite playing one less game than some teams that have yet to have their bye week.
If the Rams are going to cover this number, they’ll need Stafford to play at a high level on Sunday. He should get Puka Nacua (ankle) back in the lineup in this game, and the Saints have struggled against the pass in 2025, ranking 21st in the NFL in EPA/Pass on defense.
Saints vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
While the Rams are likely going to win this game in a rout, I don’t love laying two touchdowns with any team, as there is always a chance for a backdoor cover with a spread like that.
The Saints have only covered twice this season, but I am going to bet against their offense instead with a rookie quarterback making his first start of his career on the road.
Shough played sparingly in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but now he has to face an L.A. defense that is second in the league in EPA/Pass, third in EPA/Play and ninth in success rate.
The Rams are going to pressure Shough quite a bit, and the Saints are already a great team to bet the UNDER on (5-3) this season.
While the Rams could end up hanging a big number on New Orleans to push this total over, I think there’s a real chance the Saints struggle to score more than 10-14 points on Sunday. That should give UNDER bettors some cushion, and the Rams may call off the dogs late with the 49ers and Seahawks (two crucial division opponents) waiting in the coming weeks.
Pick: UNDER 44.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
