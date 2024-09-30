Sam Houston State vs. UTEP Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 6
Sam Houston State has quickly emerged as a Conference USA contender after rallying to beat Texas State on a neutral site in a battle of Texas’ Group of Five teams.
The Bearkats look far better this season with the emergence of transfer Hunter Watson as the anchor of the offense and now face a rebuilding UTEP team. Can the Miners hold up offensively out of a slow start to the season under first-year head coach Scotty Walden?
Here’s our betting preview for this Conference USA showdown.
Sam Houston State vs. UTEP Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sam Houston State: -10.5 (-110)
- UTEP: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sam Houston State: -420
- UTEP: +320
Total: 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Sam Houston State vs. UTEP How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 3rd
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Sun Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Sam Houston State Record: 4-1
- UTEP Record: 0-4
Sam Houston State vs. UTEP Key Players to Watch
Sam Houston State
Hunter Watson: Watson has injected life into this Bearkats offense after it was amongst the worst in college football in 2023. A dual-threat JUCO transfer, Watson passed for only 82 yards but rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s epic comeback win.
UTEP
Cade McConnell: First-year head coach Scotty Walden has gone back to last season’s starter for the end of the season McConnell out of the BYE week. McConnell has seen time against Colorado State and Nebraska, passing for 240 yards with two touchdowns through the air and an interception.
Sam Houston State vs. UTEP Prediction and Pick
Sam Houston State has become one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
With the injection of Watson, the team ranks second in explosive pass rate and 27th in explosive run rate. The team’s suspect offensive line (12 sacks allowed in five games, outside the top 100 nationally) won’t be exposed against UTEP’s diminutive group of pass rushers that ranks 122nd in pass rush grade.
Meanwhile, UTEP is in the top 20 in seconds per play this season and will now go to the more capable McConnell over FCS transfer Skylar Locklear. Last season, McConnell helped engineer a comeback against Sam Houston State on the road, passing for 206 yards.
While Sam Houston State is a big play funnel, I like the Miners' offense to improve out of its BYE week and keep up to send this game over the total.
PICK: OVER 50.5
