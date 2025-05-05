Sam Reinhart to Win Conn Smythe Trophy Has Unbelievable Value Ahead of Second Round of NHL Playoffs
The second round of the NHL Playoffs is set to begin tonight, and not only is it time to look ahead to the latest odds to win the Stanley Cup, but it's also time to try to find value on the list of odds to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.
Sure, you can go ahead and bet on the obvious choices through the first round of postseason action, like Connor McDavid or Mikko Rantanen, but with it being this early in the postseason, I'm inclined to look further down the odds list.
The name that sticks out to me the most is Florida Panthers' forward, Sam Reinhart.
Conn Smythe Trophy Odds
- Connor McDavid +750
- Mikko Rantanen +1100
- Leon Draisaitl +1300
- Jake Oettinger +1400
- Sergei Bobrovsky +1400
- Sebastion Aho +1500
- Jack Eichel +1600
- Alex Ovechkin +1800
- Aleksander Barkov +1800
- Matthew Tkachuk +2000
- Connor Hellebuyck +2200
- Auston Matthews +2500
- Mitchell Marner +2500
- Kyle Connor +2500
- Fredderik Andersen +2500
- Seth Jarvis +2800
- Sam Reinhart +2800
- Wyatt Johnston +3000
- Dylan Strome +3000
- Andrei Svechnikov +3000
- Anthony Stolarz +3300
- Tomas Hertl +3300
- Logan Thompson +3500
- Mark Scheifele +3500
- Mark Stone +4000
- Williams Nylander +4000
- Roope Hintz +5000
Bet Sam Reinhart to Win Conn Smythe Trophy
The first step in deciding on a player to bet on to win the Conn Smythe Trophy is obviously figuring out a team that you think will win the Stanley Cup, or at least get to the final. Last year, Connor McDavid was named the playoff MVP despite the Oilers losing to the Panthers, but it was a record-setting postseason performance for McDavid and the first time a member of the losing team won the award since Jean-Sebastian Giguere in 2003.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup favorites ahead of the second round of the postseason, so targeting a member of their team seems like a smart plan. With that in mind, you'll notice there aren't too many Panthers near the top of the odds list. Bobrovksy is the top option at 14-1 and Barkov is second at 18-1, but I think the real value lies with the third option on the Panthers, Reinhart at 28-1.
Reinhart led the entire team in points in the regular season with 81, 10 more than Barkov, who has 71. To be fair, it has to be said that Reinhart played in 12 more games than Barkov, but Reinhart leading the team is significant. He didn't just lead the team in points in the regular season, but he also led the team in points in the opening round, scoring two goals and adding four assists in five games against the Lightning. As a cherry on top, he led all forwards in icetime with 21:09 per game, more than two minutes per game than any other forward.
Let me put things simply. We have a chance to bet on the leading point scorer on the Stanley Cup favorites to be named playoff MVP at 28-1 odds. That seems like one of the most no-brainer bets you can place in the NHL right now.
