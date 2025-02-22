San Diego State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 22
San Diego State will look to avenge a close loss early in Mountain West play against Utah State by going on the road and stunning the conference favorites.
The Utah State offense has flourished under first year head coach Jerrod Calhoun and will look to further its lead in the Mountain West with a win against San Diego State. Set as a considerable favorite, will the Aggies hold up and cover against one of the best defenses in the nation?
Here’s our betting preview.
San Diego State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Diego State: +5.5 (-102)
- Utah State: -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- San Diego State: +205
- Utah State: -255
Total: 143.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
San Diego State vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 22nd
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- San Diego State Record: 18-6
- Utah State Record: 23-4
San Diego State vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
San Diego State
Nick Boyd: The Florida Atlantic transfer continues to improve his play and consistency as the season goes on, averaging 20 points per game over the last three games, all wins for the Aztecs. The team needs Boyd to provide a scoring burst for a team that has little issues on defense, but must improve on offense to be a threat in the NCAA Tournament.
Utah State
Ian Martinez: The senior guard continues to dominate the Mountain West in all facets, fresh off back-to-back games in which he scored 43 points combined in a close loss at New Mexico and a 48-point thrashing of San Jose State. Martinez is an elite three-point shooter, hitting 41% of his shots from beyond the arc in league play, and will look for a more efficient shooting night than the first meeting, in which he made only two of his nine threes.
San Diego State vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
San Diego State had plenty of chances to close out the first meeting between these two teams at home last month, leading by seven with about two minutes left in the game before losing 67-66.
In the rematch, I’m going to take the points with San Diego State, who I believe can benefit from seeing Utah State’s zone defense a second time and has the defense to keep a lid on an explosive Aggies offense.
San Diego State’s defense is incredibly tough to penetrate through, allowing the 18th highest three-point rate in the nation. While Utah State can get hot from the perimeter, it’s far more reliant on scoring from the interior, ranking top 10 in the country in two-point offense.
Utah State has won plenty of projected close calls and have overachieved as underdogs all year, but are just 8-13 as favorites on the year. Factor in that San Diego State is a top 100 team in Haslametrics away from home ratings, I like SDSU to keep this close.
PICK: San Diego State +5.5 (-102, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
