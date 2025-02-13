San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, Feb. 13
After a big last week, San Francisco has played itself into the conversation for the top of the WCC, tied with Gonzaga in the loss column.
After defeating Saint Mary’s last week at home, can San Francisco go on the road and beat Gonzaga to take second place in the conference? Oddsmakers are bracing for a Gonzaga victory in a big way with the opening point spread, but is it justified?
Let’s get you set for this one below with our full betting preview.
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Francisco: +13.5 (-102)
- Gonzaga: -13.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- San Francisco: +740
- Gonzaga: -1250
Total: 153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 13th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: McCarthy Athletic Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- San Francisco Record: 20-6
- Gonzaga Record: 18-7
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Key Players to Watch
San Francisco
Marcus Williams: The veteran guard will be matched up with Ryan Nembhard in this one. After a strong run of games that included 16 points, five rebounds and two assists in the team’s upset win against Saint Mary’s last week, can he follow it up with a strong effort against the Zags?
Gonzaga
Ryan Nembhard: The senior guard is a stat sheet stuffer, leading the country in assists with nearly 10 per game to go with 11 points. He has been incredibly efficient this season from three-point range too, up to 39% after shooting 32% from distance in 2023-2024.
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up nicely for Gonzaga, who can take advantage of the San Francisco rim defense in what should be an up-tempo affair dictated by the Bulldogs' frenetic pace.
The San Francisco defense is built to run teams off the three-point line, but the Zags are a rim-running offense that is seventh in the country in field goal percentage at the rim this season, per Haslametrics, and 40th in mid-range field goal percentage.
The Dons’ defense has struggled in league play at containing the rim, 10th in two-point field goal percentage allowed according to KenPom.
So, can Gonzaga slow down San Francisco’s offense en route to a convincing victory? I believe so.
The Dons offense has been middle of the pack in WCC play, which is going to play a big role on the road against Gonzaga. However, we have seen drastic splits in San Francisco’s play on the road, ranking 344th in Haslametrics away from home rating.
With that in mind, I’m banking on a Gonzaga win in style, covering the spread in the process.
PICK: Gonzaga -13.5 (-120, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
