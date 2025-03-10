San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for WCC Tournament Semifinal
Gonzaga’s quest for a WCC Tournament title continues on Monday night against San Francisco.
The Bulldogs have outclassed the Dons in the first two meetings in the regular season, winning by double digits in each. On a neutral floor, oddsmakers are setting the Bulldogs as considerable favorites to advance to the championship game, can the Bulldogs make good on it and cash for bettors?
Here’s our betting preview.
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Francisco: +14.5 (-110)
- Gonzaga: -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- San Francisco: +810
- Gonzaga: -1450
Total: 153.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Game Time: 11:30 PM EST
- Venue: Orleans Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- San Francisco Record: 24-8
- Gonzaga Record: 23-8
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Key Players to Watch
San Francisco
Marcus Williams: The Dons have lost both games with two vastly different games from one of its premier players in Williams. He scored only nine in the first game on 12 field goal attempts, but found a way to contribute with eight assists. In the second game, he scored 28 points to go with five assists. However, Williams sat out the team’s quarterfinals win against Washington State on Sunday, leaving a big question mark around San Francisco’s roster.
Gonzaga
Ryan Nembhard: The Gonzaga point guard is top five in the country in assist rate, and is on a wild run as a facilitator for the Bulldogs elite offense. He has dished out 31 assists over the last two games, including 16 dimes in the team’s most recent win against San Francisco.
San Francisco vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
In the most recent meeting, I advocated for a bet on the Gonzaga team total over, which hit with relative ease as the team scored 95 points in a 20-point win on a semi neutral floor against the Dons.
I’m here to back the same bet on a neutral floor in Las Vegas again, this time with the team total of 84.5.
For what it’s worth, in the first meeting, Gonzaga scored 88 as well, so this is more than reasonable to expect the Zags to clear this mark.
San Francisco’s interior defense continues to be a concern, which ranked 10th in WCC play in two-point defense. That’s notable against a Gonzaga offense that is eighth in the country and tops in league play in two-point percentage as the team is relentlessly putting pressure on the rim with downhill penetration and big man Graham Ike in the post.
With a big point spread, I’m going to veer away from the point spread and trust Gonzaga to dominate inside for a third straight time this season and go over its team total.
PICK: Gonzaga Team Total Over 84.5 (-118, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.