San Jose State vs. Washington State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Washington State will return home from the Apple Cup undefeated, but with another undefeated team on deck on a short week with San Jose State coming to Pullman for a Friday night matchup.
The Spartans are undefeated under new head coach Ken Niumatalolo with former Washington State quarterback Emmett Brown leading a budding offense. Can the Spartans compete with Wazzu on the road?
Here's our betting preview for the late game on Friday night.
San Jose State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Jose State: +13.5 (-110)
- Washington State: -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- San Jose State: +450
- Washington State: -575
Total: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
San Jose State vs. Washington State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 20th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CW
- San Jose State Record 3-0
- Washington State Record: 3-0
San Jose State vs. Washington State Key Players to Watch
San Jose State
Emmett Brown: The Spartans quarterback has looked more than capable in the new look Spartans scheme. He has passed for 895 yards with nine touchdowns and an interception while he has worked almost exclusively with wide receiver Nick Nash, who has 33 catches in three games and six touchdowns.
Washington State
John Mateer: The Cougs quarterback led a big effort against Washington in the Apple Cup, jumpstarting a 3-0 record as he has been elite at extending plays with his legs and keeping the chains moving. Mateer has only completed 53% of his passes for 712, but has added 335 yards and four rushing touchdowns this season.
San Jose State vs. Washington State Prediction and Pick
This is a pretty stark change in sentiment for Wazzu, now laying close to two touchdowns at home against San Jose State.
The Spartans haven’t been challenged all that much just yet, the team hasn’t faced a viable passing attack just yet, but Mateer still presents some suspect metrics, including a low 53% completion percentage.
Further, Washington State has been somewhat fortunate to build up a 3-0 record, beating an FCS foe Portland State, outgained against Texas Tech in a 21-point win and posting a sub 25% win expectancy against Washington.
The Cougars will be a stiff test for San Jose State, but with Boise State on deck for Washington State, this game may be played closer than the two touchdown spread may indicate given the offensive strides SJSU has laready shown.
PICK: San Jose State +13.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.