Is Scottie Barnes Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Raptors)
Toronto Raptors star forward Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Barnes has not missed a game since March 12, but the Raptors are listing him with a right hand contusion ahead of this matchup. As a result, oddsmakers have set the Raptors as underdogs at home, especially since Immanuel Quickley has already been ruled out of this contest.
So far this season, Barnes is averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, but his minutes and stats have taken a hit with the Raptors attempting to lose games to improve their lottery odds.
If he does play, Barnes could be a fade candidate in the prop market tonight.
This story will be updated with Barnes' status for Thursday night's game.
Best Scottie Barnes Prop Bet for Raptors vs. Blazers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Scottie Barnes UNDER 17.5 Points (-125)
Barnes has scored 18 or more points in just one of his last five games, and the Raptors have listed him as questionable tonight – so it’s possible he won’t even play.
Barnes’ minutes have decreased in a big way as the Raptors aim to tank for a better draft pick, as he played under 25 minutes and scored just nine points in his last appearance. Since the start of March, Barnes is averaging just 16.5 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 24.4 percent from 3.
He’s an ideal fade candidate on Thursday.
