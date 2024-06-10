Scottie Scheffler's U.S. Open Odds Are Approaching Tiger Woods's Level
It's U.S. Open week! The best golfers in the world head to Pinehurst to compete in the third men's major of the year.
All eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler, fresh off yet another win at last week's Memorial Tournament. The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world now has five wins on the season including capturing his second career Green Jacket at the Masters.
Now, his odds to win his first U.S. Open are close to getting as short as Tiger Woods's odds at majors were in his prime. Let's take a look.
Scottie Scheffler odds at the U.S. Open
- +280
Scheffler's U.S. Open odds were set at +410 last week, but after his win at Muirfield Village, they have moved down to +280. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has a 26.3% of capturing his second major of the season.
Scheffler's odds starting to mimic prime Tiger Woods
When Tiger Woods was winning majors regularly during his prime, his odds looked a lot like Scheffler's. His odds for his three U.S. Open wins in 2000, 2002 and 2008 were set at +300, +200 and +200 respectively.
The shortest his odds were in a major that he won was the 2000 British Open and the 2001 Masters. He was +150 to win each of those events. Tiger Woods competed in a U.S. Open at Pinehurst twice, in 1999 and 2005. His odds to win were +700 in '99 and +500 in '05.
That means no golfer has been a shorter favorite to win an event at Pinehurst than Scheffler is this week. His best career finish at a U.S. Open was a T2 in 2022. He finished solo third at last year's U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
