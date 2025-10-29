Seahawks vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Seattle Seahawks are flying high as they head to Washington to face off against the Commanders in Week 9.
Seattle has won two straight games and five of its last six to move to 5-2 on the season, while the Commanders have dropped three straight and four of their last five. They could be getting Jayden Daniels back this week, though.
Can the Seahawks cover as road favorites on Sunday Night Football?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.
Seahawks vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks -3 (-115)
- Commanders +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: -170
- Commanders: +142
Total
- 47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Seahawks vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 2
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Seahawks record: 5-2
- Commanders record: 3-5
Seahawks vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- The Seahawks are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The Commanders are 3-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-3 in the Commanders' games this season.
- The Seahawks are 3-0 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Commanders are 2-1 against the spread at home this season.
Seahawks vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Devon Witherspoon – questionable
- Julian Love – questionable
- Derick Hall – questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Jayden Daniels – questionable
- Colson Yankoff – questionable
- Terry McLaurin – questionable
Seahawks vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks
Perhaps the Seahawks knew what they were doing when they traded DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh in March. Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out last season with 1,130 yards in 17 games, and he’s already nearing that mark with a league-high 819 yards in seven games this season.
Smith-Njigba has been as consistent as they come for the Seahawks this season. His season low in receiving yards in a game in 79, and he’s had 96 or more in his other six games. That includes three straight games with at least 123 yards on eight catches against the Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Texans.
The Commanders have only allowed three receivers to reach the century mark this season, with CeeDee Lamb getting 110 yards on five catches two weeks ago, and Tre Tucker (145 yards on eight catches) and Drake London (110 yards on eight catches) doing so in Weeks 3 and 4.
Seahawks vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
The Commanders might be getting some important reinforcements this week, but even a fully healthy Washington squad may not be able to take down the Seahawks right now.
Seattle has won by eight in its last two games after a three-point loss to Tampa Bay. The Seahawks have had no problem going on the road this season with a 31-17 win in Pittsburgh, 23-20 in Arizona, and 20-12 in Jacksonville.
The Commanders have lost five games this season, and only one of those defeats was by fewer than seven points.
Going on the road in primetime can be rough, but Seattle can tough it out.
Pick: Seahawks -3 (-115)
