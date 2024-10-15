Seahawks vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons will meet-up in a battle of the birds in Week 7 action.
The Falcons have been on a hot streak and are fresh off a 3-0 sweep against NFC South opponents. Now, sitting at 4-2 and in first place in their division, they'll look to build on that momentum in an attempt to pad their playoff resume.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks will try to bounce back after losing three-straight games. They got off to a strong 3-0 start to the season but have faltered since, looking more like the team people expected them to be before the season began.
Let's take a look at the odds and everything you need to know to bet on this NFC showdown.
Seahawks vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (-110)
- Falcons -3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +142
- Falcons -168
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-105)
- UNDER 51.5 (-115)
Seahawks vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Seahawks record: 3-3
- Falcons record: 4-2
Seahawks vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Seahawks are 1-6-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 5-1 in Seahawks games this season
- Falcons are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Seahawks
- Seahawks are 1-5 straight up in their last six games vs. NFC South opponents
- Falcons are 7-13 ATS in their last 20 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Falcons are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 home games
- Falcons are 13-6 ATS in their last 19 games vs. NFC West opponents
Seahawks vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve
- Riq Woolen, CB - Questionable
- Byron Murphy II, DT - Questionable
- Abraham Lucas, OT - Out
- Tre Brown, CB - Questionable
Falcons Injury Report
- Troy Andersen, LB - Questionable
- Justin Simmons, S - Questionable
Seahawks vs. Falcons Key Players to Watch
Seattle Seahawks
DK Metcalf: The Falcons' secondary has been strong so far this season, but DK Metcalf's ability to create yards after the catch could cause some issues for them. He's quietly having a strong season, hauling in 31 receptions for 469 yards and two touchdowns. If the Seahawks win on Sunday, Metcalf will play a significant role in the outcome.
Atlanta Falcons
Mike Hughes: A big question mark for the Falcons this season was their No. 2 CB position, but Mike Hughes has stepped up in a big way in that role. Their success on defense the rest of the season lies on his shoulders and his ability to continue to consistently put up strong performances, especially against a team as deep at wide receiver as the Seahawks are.
Seahawks vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
A lot of people are penciling in the Falcons as winners in this game, but I'm not so sure about that. I broke down why I'm backing the Seahawks in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
This looks like a perfect buy-low spot on Seattle and sell-high spot on Atlanta. Sure, the Seahawks aren't as good as they looked in their first three games of the season, but they aren't as bad as they've looked in their last three.
The Falcons defense has some issues. Despite being able to make strong halftime adjustments in recent weeks, they still rank in the bottom half of most metrics including 31st in the NFL in third down conversion rate, allowing opponents to convert 48.1% of third downs against them.
I don't have an issue with the Falcons being favored in this game, but a field goal is too rich for me to lay the points on the Dirty Birds. The Seahawks' offense is good enough to keep pace in Atlanta and I envision this being yet another Falcons game that comes down to the final drive. For that reason, I'll take the field goal with Seattle.
Pick: Seahawks +3 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
