Seahawks vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers will wrap up their preseason action when they face each other in exhibition action on Saturday.
Both teams are coming off Week 2 wins. The Seahawks dominated the Chiefs by a score of 33-16, while the Packers got by the Colts by a score of 23-19.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this preseason showdown.
Seahawks vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (-105)
- Packers -3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +142
- Packers -168
Total
- OVER 37.5 (-105)
- UNDER 37.5 (-115)
Seahawks vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Seahawks Record: 1-0-1
- Packers Record: 1-1
Seahawks vs. Packers Betting Trends
- Mike Macdonald is 3-1-1 straight up and 3-2 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
- Matt LaFleur is 8-10 straight up and 8-10 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
Seahawks vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take the points with the Seahawks in this game. Jalen Milroe is expected to play all four quarters for them, and while he may not end up being an NFL starter, he may just be the prototypical preseason quarterback. He's accurate as a passer but can also run with the ball. He's going to be able to do damage against a Packers defense that will be playing all backups throughout.
Mike Macdonald's record in the preseason so far in his young career as a head coach, whereas it's clear at this point that Matt LaFleur uses these exhibition affairs solely as an evaluation tool, going just 8-10 so far in his career.
Those two points are enough for me to take the field goal with the Seahawks.
Pick: Seahawks +3 (-105) via FanDuel
