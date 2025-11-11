Seahawks vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
Before the season began, the Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks looked like just another NFC West matchup. Now, this looks like a battle between two of the very best teams in the league with plenty on the line. The winner of Sunday's matchup will put themselves in the driver's seat to win the division and will be in contention to get the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Sunday's divisional showdown.
Seahawks vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (-112)
- Rams -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +128
- Rams -154
Total
- OVER 48.5 (-112)
- UNDER 48.5 (-108)
Seahawks vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Game Time: 4:05 pm ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Seahawks Record: 7-2
- Rams Record: 7-2
Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Trends
- Seahawks are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Seahawks' last five games
- Rams are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. Seahawks
- Seahawks have won 10 straight road games
- Rams are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Rams' last five home games
- Rams are 12-4 ATS in their last 16 games vs. NFC West opponents
Seahawks vs. Rams Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Ernest Jones IV, LB - Questionable
- Josh Jobe, CB - Questionable
- Tory Horton, WR - Questionable
- Jake Bobo, WR - Questionable
- Jalen Sundell, C - Questionable
Rams Injury Report
- Davante Adams, WR - Questionable
- Tutu Atwell, WR - IR
- Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - IR
- Keir Thomas, LB - IR
Seahawks vs. Rams Key Player to Watch
- Matthew Stafford, QB - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford has never won an NFL MVP in his career, but at 37 years old, he may now have the best chance he's had. He's the co-favorite to be named MVP at +300 alongside Drake Maye through the first 10 weeks. He has thrown for 2,427 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.
Seahawks vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Seahawks to win this game outright:
I'm putting my money where my mouth is on the Seattle Seahawks being the best team in the NFL. They lead the league in DVOA and Net Yards per Play, sporting a Net Yards per Play of +0.4 yards more than any other team in the league. Sam Darnold also leads all teams in EPA+CPOE composite. They've managed to do all that despite ranking 23rd in average turnover margin at -0.4. The lack of forcing turnovers has hurt their EPA numbers, whereas the Rams haven't played as well on a play-by-play basis, but their +0.8 average turnover differential boosts their EPA numbers.
If the turnover variance turns in the Seahawks' favor, they're going to quickly look like the team to beat in the NFC. I think they prove just how good they are by beating the Rams in Week 11.
Pick: Seahawks +128 via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
