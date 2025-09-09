Seahawks vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, throwing for four touchdowns in a win against the New York Jets. Does Rodgers have one more elite season left in him?
He and the Steelers will welcome the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 action. The Seahawks fell short to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and are hoping to bounce back with an important win.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this intriguing NFC showdown.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (-115)
- Steelers -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +130
- Steelers -155
Total
- OVER 40 (-110)
- UNDER 40 (-110)
Seahawks vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 14
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Seahawks Record: 0-1
- Steelers Record: 1-0
Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- Seahawks are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Seahawks' last 12 games
- Seahawks have won six straight road games
- Seahawks are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games vs. AFC North opponents
- Steelers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Steelers' last seven games
Seahawks vs. Steelers Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Dareke Young, WR - Questionable
- Uchenna Nwosu, LB - Questionable
- Jake Bobo, WR - Questionable
- Nick Emmanwori, S - Questionable
- Christian Haynes, G - IR-R
Steelers Injury Report
- Derrick Harmon, DT - Out
- Malik Harrison, LB - Out
- DeShon Elliott, S - Out
- Skylar Thompson, QB - Questionable
- Nick Herbig, LB - Questionable
Seahawks vs. Steelers Key Player to Watch
- Aaron Rodgers, QB - Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers put up 244 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions against the Jets in Week 1. Obviously, it's a stretch to ask for similar performances all season, but if he can do that for the Steelers, this team all of a sudden looks like a playoff contender in the AFC. He seems to already have a strong connection with DK Metcalf, who hauled in seven receptions for 83 yards.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Steelers to win and cover this spread:
I had a theory heading into this season that Aaron Rodgers would look far better than he did with the Jets last year. His best starts were in his last six games in 2024, which tells me he may not have been completely over his injury in the first half of the season. He was one of the most effective quarterbacks in Week 1, and now he and the Steelers get to host a Seahawks team that I wasn't impressed with.
Sam Darnold looked a lot closer to the Sam Darnold of old on Sunday, and the Seahawks couldn't get much going on the ground. I think this team is worse than the public opinion of them at the moment, so I'm going to fade them in this spot against Pittsburgh.
Pick: Steelers -3 (-105) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!