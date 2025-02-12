Seattle Seahawks 2026 Super Bowl Odds: Seahawks Stuck in No-Man's Land
A coaching change for the Seattle Seahawks made little difference in the end result of their 2024 regular season. For the second straight year, they just barely missed out on the NFL postseason and have now won between seven and 10 games in four straight years.
Unfortunately for Seahawks fans, that has left them in no-man's land. They aren't good enough to make a playoff run but aren't bad enough to be able to fully re-tool through the draft.
Should we expect more of the same next season? Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers think.
Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Seahawks +6000
The Seahawks enter the 2025 NFL season tied for 18th in the odds to win Super Bowl 60 alongside the Atlanta Falcons. 60-1 odds gives Seattle an implied probability of 1.64%.
Seahawks Need to Make Moves to Become Contenders
At 60-1 odds, the Seahawks seem once again stuck in no-man's land. There are plenty of questions on both sides of the ball and unless they make drastic improvements, they will find themselves on the cusp of the playoffs once again with little hope of making a deep playoff run.
The biggest question this team needs to answer is whether or not Geno Smith is the guy at quarterback for them moving forward. If he is, they should focus on the defense and if they can make that side of the ball dominant, they have a chance to do some damage next season.
If they decide Smith isn't going to be their franchise quarterback, finding an answer at that position either through the draft or free agency should be their top concern.
Sometimes, you have to get worse first before you can get better and while it's too little to improve their draft position this year outside of making a trade, the Seahawks should make a long-term plan for this team before the 2025 regular season begins.
I see nothing about this team that makes me want to bet on them at 60-1 to lift the Lombardi Trophy next year.
