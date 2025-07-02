Sebastian Ofner vs. Tommy Paul Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Paul Favored)
American Tommy Paul won in straight sets in Round 1 at Wimbledon, and he’s looking to continue his success there in Round 2 against Sebastian Ofner.
Paul is set as a favorite in this match, and he’s beaten Ofner in their one previous meeting, which came in 2023 at the ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai.
Ofner had a quick Round 1 match, beating Hamad Medjedovic in a walkover in two sets. He’s set as a +390 underdog in this Round matchup.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, each player’s Wimbledon history, and my prediction for this match at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Sebastian Ofner vs. Tommy Paul Odds
Moneyline
- Sebastian Ofner: +390
- Tommy Paul: -550
Total Games
- 37.5 (Over -115/Under -120)
Sebastian Ofner vs. Tommy Paul How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 8:50 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Sebastian Ofner: How They Got Here
Ofner won via walkover in Round 1, marking just the second time in his career that he's made the second round at Wimbledon.
Prior to 2025, Ofner had lost in the first round (2024 and 2023) and the third round (2017) at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Tommy Paul: How They Got Here
This is the fourth singles appearance for Paul at Wimbledon, and he’s made the third round in each of his three previous showings, including a quarterfinal appearance in 2024.
Paul made quick work of Johannus Monday in Round 1, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to advance. It’s been a strong year for the American, as he reached the quarterfinals in both the Australian Open and French Open.
Sebastian Ofner vs. Tommy Paul: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds, Paul has an implied probability of 84.62 percent to reach the third round for the fourth year in a row at Wimbledon.
I’m going to take it a step further and back the No. 13 player in the world at +130 odds to win this match in straight sets.
Ofner didn’t have to do too much to advance in the first round, but he did need a seventh game in the opening set to win before taking the match via walkover.
In the previous meeting between these two players back in 2023, Paul dominated (6-3, 6-0), and I could see a similarly strong showing on Thursday.
Ofner has not fared well at Wimbledon, as he had lost in Round 1 in each of the last two years. This is an intriguing price for Paul, who has been a steady player in Grand Slam events in 2025.
Pick: Tommy Paul in Straight Sets (+130 at DraftKings)
