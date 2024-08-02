Serbia vs. South Sudan Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group C
A guaranteed spot in the knockout stage is on the line on Saturday when Serbia takes on South Sudan in the final game of group play.
Both teams sit at 1-1 with losses to the United States and wins against Puerto Rico. Whichever team wins will get the guaranteed knockout stage berth as the No. 2 seed in Group C. The loser will have to get in on a tiebreaker against the other two third-place finishers.
South Sudan likely won't advance with a loss due to having a point differential of -6. Greece and Brazil have point differentials of -8 and -7 respectively meaning if South Sudan loses by three points or more, they'd have the worst point differential of the three third-place teams.
Serbia's point differential of +15 likely means they'll advance regardless unless they get steamrolled by South Sudan by over 20 points.
Let's take a look at the odds for the final game of Group stage for men's Olympic basketball.
Serbia vs. South Sudan Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Serbia -14 (-108)
- South Sudan +14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Serbia -1050
- South Sudan +675
Total
- OVER 179 (-110)
- UNDER 179 (-110)
Serbia vs. South Sudan How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 3
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Serbia record: 1-1
- South Sudan record: 1-1
Serbia vs. South Sudan Key Players to Watch
Serbia
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Nikola Jokic is obviously the most key player for Serbia but their best chance to succeed is by making sure Bogdan Bogdanovic gives them a solid No. 2 option. He's been good through their first two games, averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, but if he can step up moving forward then Serbia's going to be in the mix as a dark horse contender.
South Sudan
Nuni Omot: South Sudan would be smart to get Nuni Omot on the court as much as possible. Despite playing no more than 28 minutes in each of their first two games, he's second on the team and 11th in the tournament in points per game while adding 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. They would be wise to lean on him against Serbia.
Serbia vs. South Sudan Prediction and Pick
Serbia may be the more skilled team, but South Sudan has a unique skill set that has proven to be a challenge to their opponents in the past few weeks. They have a unique mix of both size and, more importantly, speed which may prove tough for Serbia to deal with.
Serbia will rack up points when Jokic is on the floor, but South Sudan could find an opening when he's on the bench. Winning the game is one thing, but do they have the depth and speed to cover a 14-point spread against this South Sudan squad?
I'll take the points and root for the underdogs in this one.
Pick: South Sudan +14
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
