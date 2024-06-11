Sergei Bobrvosky Odds on Favorite to Win Conn Smythe Trophy After Panthers Take 2-0 Series Lead
The Florida Panthers held home ice in impressive fashion in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, taking a 2-0 series lead on the Edmonton Oilers.
After an impressive postseason, Panthers' goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has been at his best in the Stanley Cup Finals, limiting the vaunted Oilers offense to just one goal through two games. Bobrovsky has moved to become the favorite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the MVP of the postseason.
Here are the odds for the Conn Smythe following the Panthers' Game 2 win on Monday, 4-1.
2024 Conn Smythe Trophy Odds
- Sergei Bobrovsky: -160
- Aleksander Barkov: +480
- Connor McDavid: +500
- Matthew Tkachuk: +2400
- Evan Bouchard: +2700
- Carter Verhaeghe: +3100
- Leon Draisaitl: +3300
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bobrovsky Favored to Win Conn Smythe Behind Outstanding Goaltending
Bobrovsky has been stellar all postseason in addition to the Finals, now allowing only 2.02 goals per game while saving .916 shots on net.
The Oilers offense, paced by the likes of Connor McDavid, have been walled off in Florida as the team has scored just once in two games.
With Florida two wins away, and defense the path to victory, Bobrvosky is the clear favorite to take home the award.
Barkov is the second choice to win the award as he continues to play a pivotal role for the Panthers, tallying two assists in Game 1, but had no counting stats in Game 2. However, he has been a key part of the Florida defense that has shut off Edmonton's water on offense.
If Edmonton were to come back, oddsmakers are hinting that McDavid would be a runaway winner of the award. He is +500 with no other Oilers player inside of +2500 (Bouchard, +2700). He leads Edmonton in points in the postseason with 32 despite only scoring five goals this postseason.
Florida is two wins away from the Stanley Cup, and while the team hits the road for Game 3 and Game 4, oddsmakers are preparing for the Panthers to hoist the Stanley Cup with the Panthers -490 at FanDuel, and the Conn Smythe market reflects that.
Game 4 is Thursday in Edmonton at 8 p.m. EST.
