Seton Hall vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 18
Marquette dropped three straight games to start the month but managed to stop the bleeding last week when the Golden Eagles took down DePaul by a final score of 68-58. They should have another great chance tonight to string together a second straight win when they host Seton Hall.
The Pirates have had an abysmal season, but they managed to take down the back-to-back defending national champions, UConn, on Saturday, winning as 13.5-point underdogs in overtime. Can they carry that into a second straight upset win tonight?
Seton Hall vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Seton Hall +18.5 (-110)
- Marquette -18.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seton Hall +1400
- Marquette -4000
Total: 135.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook
Seton Hall vs. Marquette How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 18
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Seton Hall Record: 7-18
- Marquette Record: 19-6
Seton Hall vs. Marquette Best Prop Bets
Seton Hall
Isaiah Coleman OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-140 via BetMGM)
Marquette's biggest weakness is its rebounding. The Golden Eagles rank 245th in the country in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 48.7% of boards. To take advantage of that, I'm going to back Seton Hall's best rebounder, Isaiah Coleman, to grab at least six rebounds tonight. He is averaging 5.4 boards per game this season.
Marquette
Kam Jones OVER 1.5 Three Pointers Made (-150 via BetMGM)
Marquette's 3-point shooters should have a big night against Seton Hall. The Pirates rank 299th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.9% from beyond the arc. I'm going to back Kam Jones to record at least two three pointers. He has fewer attempts than David Joplin, but he has the better 3-point field goal percentage hitting shots at a rate of 31.6% from beyond the arc.
Seton Hall vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick
Marquette is the best team in the country when it comes to forcing turnovers, not coughing the ball up themselves, and creating extra scoring chances because of that. Unfortunately, you need that PLUS being a good shooting team to cover this big of a point spread.
Marquette is a middling shooting team this season, both offensively and defensively. They're 152nd in effective field goal percentage and 171st in opponent effective field goal percentage. They're also just 245th in rebounding percentage. All of those factors give Seton Hall a chance to cover the spread in tonight. Big East duel.
Pick: Seton Hall +18.5 (-110 via BetMGM)
