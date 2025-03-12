Seton Hall vs. Villanova Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Big East Tournament First Round
The Big East Tournament gets underway on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden, and the Villanova Wildcats are hoping to make a push for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
While Nova is on the outside looking in, it did bolster its resume by knocking off Marquette down the stretch of the regular season. At 18-13, the Wildcats likely need a run to at least the semifinals of the Big East Tourney to get some consideration for the NCAA Tournament.
Luckily for Eric Dixon and the Wildcats, they have a cupcake matchup against the league’s worst team, the Seton Hall Pirates, on Wednesday. Seton Hall won just two games in the Big East during the regular season, and it’s 7-24 overall in the 2024-25 campaign.
Oddsmakers have set Villanova as a major favorite, but can it cover?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this first round matchup.
Seton Hall vs. Villanova Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Seton Hall +10.5 (-110)
- Villanova -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Seton Hall: +390
- Villanova: -520
Total
- 126.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Seton Hall vs. Villanova How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Seton Hall record: 7-24 (2-18 Big East)
- Villanova record: 18-13 (11-9 Big East)
Seton Hall vs. Villanova Key Players to Watch
Seton Hall
Isaiah Coleman: The leading scorer for the Pirates, Coleman had 22 points in the first meeting between these teams and 12 in his last matchup against the Wildcats. Coleman is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field.
Villanova
Eric Dixon: Senior forward Eric Dixon leads the country in scoring this season at 23.6 points per game, and he should be the driving force for the Wildcats if they want to make a run for the NCAA Tournament. Dixon is shooting an impressive 46.5 percent from the field and a Big East-leading 42.9 percent from 3.
Seton Hall vs. Villanova Prediction and Pick
If the first two matchups between these teams taught us anything, it’s that this game is going to be a low-scoring affair.
On Feb. 26, these teams combined for 113 points in a five-point road win for the Wildcats. Earlier in the season, Villanova won 79-67 at home, but it shot the lights out in that game (55.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3).
This season, Seton Hall is averaging just 61.8 points per game, ranking 310th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom. In addition to that, the Pirates play at a slow pace, ranking 324th in the country in adjusted tempo.
That’s where the Wildcats also come in, as they’re 346th in adjusted tempo despite having the 19th-best offensive efficiency in the country.
I expect this game to turn into a half-court affair, and the Wildcats certainly have the advantage since they have a better offense. However, Seton Hall’s ability to keep the last meeting close at home leads me to take the UNDER rather than the Wildcats to cover on Wednesday.
Pick: UNDER 126.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
