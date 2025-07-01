Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 2025-26 NBA MVP Odds After Signing Massive Contract Extension
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off one of the greatest guard seasons in NBA history, and he was rewarded with a massive contract extension.
After winning the league MVP, Finals MVP, and the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season, SGA agreed to a four-year, $285 million supermax extension with the Thunder. This ties him to the franchise through the 2030-31 season.
Oklahoma City is the favorite to win the NBA Finals next season at DraftKings Sportsbook (+225), and Gilgeous-Alexander is once again expected to be in the mix for the NBA's MVP award.
Oddsmakers currently have SGA as the No. 2 choice to win MVP at +250 odds, behind only Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets (+200). No other player has shorter than 7/1 odds, as Giannis Antetokounmpo (+700), Luka Doncic (+800), and Anthony Edwards (+1000) round out the top five in this futures market.
There's a good chance that Gilgeous-Alexander is right back in the mix for the MVP, especially if the Thunder can finish as the No. 1 seed in the West for the third straight season. During the 2024-25 season, the three-time All-Star averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.
As for the Thunder, this is the first of three extensions that they may end up doing this offseason. Both Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are eligible to extend off of their rookie deals in the offseason after helping lead the Thunder to a title in their third season in the NBA.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.