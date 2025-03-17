SIUE vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament First Round
SIU Edwardsville Cougars, the winner of the Ohio Valley Confefence, will face-off against a fellow Cougar team, Houston, in a No. 1 vs. No. 16 seed in the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.
Houston, as you'd expect, is a massive favorite in the opening round. The Cougars will do their best to not become the third No. 1 seed to lose in the opening around. Us bettors are less concerned about them covering and more worried about whether or not they'll cover the big spread.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds and then I'll break down my best bet.
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
SIUE vs. Houston Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- SIU Edwardsville +28.5 (-102)
- Houston -28.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- SIU Edwardsville +3300
- Houston -10000
Total
- OVER 126.5 (-110)
- UNDER 126.5 (-110)
SIUE vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue:INTRUST Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- SIUE Record: 22-11
- Houston Record: 30-4
SIUE vs. Houston Key Players to Watch
SIU Edwardsville
Ray'Sean Taylor: There's no debate about who the key player is for the Cougars. Ray'Sean Taylor is averaging 19.3 points, 3.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. If there's any hope of SIUE pulling off the fourth 16 seed to win in the opening round, Taylor is going to have to play the best game of his career.
Houston
Joseph Tugler: He may not play as many minutes as other players, but Joseph Tugler is a defensive machine. He's averaging 2.1 blocks per game and can shutdown any player he's matched up against.
SIUE vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
Houston is one of the most dominant teams in the country. They rank 89th in effective field goal percentage but are also first in both defensive efficiency and extra scoring chances per game (+7.9). Don't be concerned with their ability to cover big numbers either, they're fourth in the country in average scoring margin winning be +15.7 points per game.
If any team can hang with Houston is has to be a team that can shoot the ball and that's not what SIU Edwardsville can do. The Cougars rank 270th in effective field goal percentage at 48.9%, now they have to play, by far, the best defensive team they've faced all season.
Don't be afraid to lay the number with Houston.
Pick: Houston -28.5 (-118) via BetMGM
