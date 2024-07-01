Sixers NBA Championship Odds Make Massive Jump Amidst Latest Paul George Rumor
Could the Philadelphia 76ers be adding a new star to pair with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey?
It's sure looking like it, as Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George reportedly is unlikely to return to the team after declining his player option for the 2024-25 season and becoming a free agent. According ot ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, George met with the Clippers and had no movement on a potential deal to return to the franchise.
Wojnarowski also reported that the 76ers are now the frontrunner to land George, who was expected to meet with the Orlando Magic before they agreed to a three-year deal with wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The Clippers' odds to win the NBA Finals already took a hit after George opted out, but now the market has adjusted for where the nine-time All-Star may land.
The latest odds at FanDuel have the Sixers as the No. 3 choice -- behind only Boston and Denver -- to win the NBA Finals next season.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
- Boston Celtics: +300
- Denver Nuggets: +750
- Philadelphia 76ers: +900
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +900
- New York Knicks: +950
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +950
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
This is a massive leap for Philly, who was behind the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks prior to the report that they were the frontrunner to land George.
PG would give Philly a third star that it desperately needs next to Embiid and Maxey -- mainly due to concerns with Embiid's health each season.
George isn't the most durable player himself, but he did appear in 74 games last season for the
Clippers, averaging 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.
He'd be a massive upgrade over Tobias Harris from last season, and Philly would have a better chance of weathering an Embiid injury -- something it couldn't do in the regular season in the 2023-24 campaign -- if George and Maxey are both on the roster.
Nothing is set in stone, so bettors may not want to jump over this number with a huge wager, but Vegas is clearly signaling that it expects George to end up in the City of Brotherly Love this offseason.
