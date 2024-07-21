Sixers vs. Celtics NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 22
The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will close out their Las Vegas summer league action on Sunday evening, and it’s fitting since these two teams should be amongst the best in the Eastern Conference during the 2024-25 regular season.
Philly has had a long summer after participating in the Utah summer league, and that may have helped it go 3-1 so far in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Boston doesn’t have a ton of young players that it needs to test (partially because it hasn’t had a lot of recent draft picks), but it did play both Jordan Walsh and Baylor Scheierman in a loss to Dallas.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for the summer league finale for these teams.
Sixers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sixers -3.5 (-110)
- Celtics +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sixers: -155
- Celtics: +130
Total
- 181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sixers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 21
- Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sixers record: 3-1
- Celtics record: 2-2
Sixers vs. Celtics Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Ricky Council IV: Ricky Council IV is making a real case to get a shot in the Sixers’ rotation in the 2024-25 season, averaging 18.8 points per game in Las Vegas. He’s been playing well since the Utah summer league and is coming off a 20-point showing on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.
Boston Celtics
Baylor Scheierman: Boston’s first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Scheierman is coming off a 15-point game where he shot 5-for-8 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3 in 32 minutes. After a long college career, Scheierman could be ready to produce right away for Boston in 2024.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Sixers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Since Boston sat JD Davison, Neemias Queta, Drew Peterson and Jaden Springer in its last game, I don’t see those players coming back to play in the summer league finale.
That certainly limits Boston’s upside, as all of those players have G League or NBA experience.
Walsh – a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft – has not shot the ball well all summer, a bad sign for Boston if he’s one of the lead options in this game.
Meanwhile, the Sixers played Council, Jared McCain and Justin Edwards all in their win over the San Antonio Spurs. If Philly lets those players run it back again on Sunday, it should hold off Boston’s squad.
Pick: Sixers Moneyline (-155)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.