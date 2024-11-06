Sixers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Nov. 6
The Philadelphia 76ers welcomed Paul George into the lineup on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, but they came up short in a two-point loss on the road.
Now, it had been reported that All-Star center Joel Embiid could make his season debut in Philly’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, but he's now been suspended for three games for his altercation with a reporter earlier this month.
,There are a ton of storylines in this matchup, as George is making his return to Los Angeles and the Clippers (3-4) are coming off their first home win of the season on Monday. L.A. erased a massive deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs for its third win of the season.
Oddsmakers have Philly set as a one-point favorite on the road, but this line would likely move even further in the Sixers’ favor if Embiid can play.
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the odds, key players to watch and my best bet.
Sixers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sixers -1 (-112)
- Clippers +1 (-108)
Moneyline
- Sixers: -118
- Clippers: -102
Total
- 219 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sixers vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Sixers record: 1-5
- Clippers record: 3-4
Sixers vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Sixers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Joel Embiid has yet to make his season debut, and he will not play on Wednesday after he was suspended by the NBA.
Clippers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
The Clippers will not have Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to debut this season, on Wednesday night.
Sixers vs. Clippers Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Norman Powell: With Leonard out and George in Philly, Norman Powell has stepped into a massive role for the Clippers and is thriving. He’s averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 45.0 percent from 3. While the Clippers run a lot through James Harden, Powell has arguably been their best player through seven games.
Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George: In his Sixers debut, George played 32 minutes, scoring 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field (1-for-7 from 3). He also added five rebounds and four dimes. Can he show the Clips that they made the wrong decision letting him walk this offseason?
Sixers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
I don’t mind taking a shot on Philly at this price now that George is back in action.
Philly took a good Phoenix team down to the wire on Monday, and George was rusty (he shot 4-for-14 from the field) after missing time with a knee injury.
As he gets his legs back under him, George should help this Philly team improve offensively after featuring the Tyrese Maxey show in the first five games of the season.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles is just 1-4 straight up at home this season. Even with Embiid not suiting up, getting Philly at a near pick’em in this matchup is a steal.
Pick: Sixers Moneyline (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.