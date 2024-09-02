Sky vs. Aces WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Sept. 3 (Back Las Vegas)
The Las Vegas Aces picked up a big win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night, giving them a one-game lead on the Seattle Storm for the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings.
Earning a top-four seed would be huge for the Aces, who have dealt with a major loss earlier this season (guard Chelsea Gray), since it would give them home court in their first-round playoff series.
On Tuesday, the Aces host a struggling Chicago Sky team that has lost six games in a row and is in danger of squandering the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA.
Rookie Angel Reese has done all she can for the Sky this season, breaking the league’s rebounding record, but it hasn’t been enough to hold off the Atlanta Dream, who are now tied record wise with the Sky at 11-21.
Oddsmakers are giving the Aces a major edge in this game at home, but should we bet on them to cover?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday night’s matchup.
Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Sky +11.5 (-110)
- Aces -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Sky: +500
- Aces: -700
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Sky vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Sky record: 11-21
- Aces record: 20-12
Sky vs. Aces Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
- Chennedy Carter – day-to-day
Carter has missed the last several games due to COVID. It is currently unclear when she’ll be able to return to the lineup.
Aces Injury Report
- Chelsea Gray – day-to-day
Gray was injured in Sunday’s win over the Phoenix Mercury, and while she did return to the game, she eventually exited again and was then ruled out. It may be a tough turnaround for her to play on Tuesday.
Sky vs. Aces Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Kamilla Cardoso: The No. 3 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Cardoso is coming off arguably her best game as a pro. She finished with 22 points (on 7-of-11 shooting), nine rebounds and one assist in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Lynx. This season, Cardoso is now up to 9.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Las Vegas Aces
A’ja Wilson: The MVP favorite continues to amaze on a nightly basis. On Sunday, Wilson put up her second 40-point game in three outings, scoring 41 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in a win over the Phoenix Mercury. The last time she played the Sky, Wilson had 20 points and 18 rebounds in an Aces win.
Sky vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
I don’t love laying double-digit points with the Aces since they are just 12-20 against the spread overall this season, but I have to in this matchup given Chicago’s recent struggles.
The Sky have not only lost six games in a row, but they rank 11th in the WNBA in net rating since the Olympic break (-9.4).
This isn’t a coincidence.
Chicago made an interesting deal before the break, sending guard Marina Mabrey – one of the team’s best players – to the Connecticut Sun. Chicago has not been able to integrate new players as quickly as it would have liked, and it ranks 10th in the league in offensive rating since the trade.
That’s a major problem when facing this Las Vegas offense that can score at will, posting the No. 2 offensive rating in the WNBA this season.
While the Aces haven’t been great against the spread all season, they are 7-10 ATS at home, and the Sky are just 8-15 ATS as underdogs.
Until Chicago shows it can win a game, I have to back the favorite at home.
Pick: Aces -11.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
