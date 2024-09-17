Sky vs. Dream WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Sept. 17 (Sky Keep Struggling?)
The No. 8 seed in the WNBA is one the line on Tuesday night.
The Washington Mystics (13-25) currently hold the No. 8 spot, but the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream (also 13-25) are right behind them in the standings. Luckily for the Sky and Dream, they have a chance to gain a game on each other tonight.
Plus, Washington is a massive underdog against the No. 1-seeded New York Liberty. So, the winner of this Sky-Dream matchup could end up in the driver’s seat for the No. 8 seed heading into the final day of the regular season on Thursday.
Chicago has fallen off a cliff in the second half of the season, squandering a big lead on the No. 8 spot. It has dropped three games in a row and eight of its last 10, losing Angel Reese for the season in the process.
Meanwhile, Atlanta has failed to capitalize, going just 3-7 straight up over its last 10 games.
Can the Dream take advantage as massive favorites at home tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my best bet on Tuesday.
Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Sky +8 (-108)
- Dream -8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Sky: +275
- Dream: -345
Total
- 154.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Sky vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gateway Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Sky record: 13-25
- Dream record: 13-25
Sky vs. Dream Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- Diamond DeShields – out
- Angel Reese – out
- Elizabeth Williams – out
- Kamilla Cardoso – questionable
Dream Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
- Aerial Powers – out
Sky vs. Dream Key Players to Watch
Chicago Sky
Chennedy Carter: With Angel Reese out and Kamilla Cardoso questionable, the Chicago offense is going to lean on Carter on Tuesday. The veteran guard is averaging 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season, scoring at least 15 points in eight straight games.
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: After a three-game stretch scoring 30 or more points, Howard has scored just 14, 11, and 14 in her last three games, shooting 10-for-41 from the field over that stretch. If Howard doesn’t turn things around, the Dream aren’t making the playoffs this season.
Sky vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
With Cardoso listed as questionable, the Sky could be in desperate need of some offense behind Carter tonight.
Since the Olympic break, the Sky are just 10th in the league in offensive rating, and they’ve put together a brutal three-game losing streak over the last week. The Sky lost by 31 to Washington, 17 to Minnesota, and five to Phoenix (at home) to squander a chance to secure the No. 8 seed ahead of the final week of the regular season.
As an underdog this season, Chicago is just 9-19 against the spread, a bad sign against this Atlanta team that is 7-6 ATS when favored.
This is a massive game for both sides, but I’m going to lay the points with the Dream.
If Howard can turn things around shooting the ball, the Dream simply has way more offense than the Sky – especially if Cardoso sits – at this point in the season.
Pick: Dream -8 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.